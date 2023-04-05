Warmer days of spring are calling, and golf lovers might feel the call more than most. This time of year is the best when it comes to spending a day out on the golf course. With the Masters Tournament in full, well, swing, it's definitely prime golfing season. It turns out that right now is also the perfect time to upgrade your golfing wardrobe to clothes designed specifically for golfing, as lululemon just launched their new golf collection for men.

Start your golfing activewear search at lululemon, a brand you can trust to offer stylish and high-quality garments. The separates in their new golf line are also lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable for comfort on and off the green. From colorful polos to shorts and pants that let you move freely while you swing, you won't want to miss this new lululemon performance line.

Channel your inner Tiger Woods and look good doing it thanks to this lululemon line that's so comfy and fashionable for golfing days and beyond. Below we've picked out ET's favorite styles from lululemon's golfing collection.

Expeditionist Jacket lululemon Expeditionist Jacket This lightweight, classic fit jacket looks great on and off the green. The jacket is vented to keep you dry and has multiple zippered pockets to keep your stuff secure. $148 Shop Now

Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt lululemon Evolution Short-Sleeve Polo Shirt The flattering shape of this slim fit polo will have the shirt becoming one of your go-to options. If vibrant orange isn't your jam, the polo is offered in more neutral shades. $88 Shop Now

