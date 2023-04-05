lululemon Launches Golf Collection for Men: Polo Shirts, Lightweight Golf Shorts and More
Warmer days of spring are calling, and golf lovers might feel the call more than most. This time of year is the best when it comes to spending a day out on the golf course. With the Masters Tournament in full, well, swing, it's definitely prime golfing season. It turns out that right now is also the perfect time to upgrade your golfing wardrobe to clothes designed specifically for golfing, as lululemon just launched their new golf collection for men.
Shop lululemon Golf Collection
Start your golfing activewear search at lululemon, a brand you can trust to offer stylish and high-quality garments. The separates in their new golf line are also lightweight, moisture-wicking and breathable for comfort on and off the green. From colorful polos to shorts and pants that let you move freely while you swing, you won't want to miss this new lululemon performance line.
Channel your inner Tiger Woods and look good doing it thanks to this lululemon line that's so comfy and fashionable for golfing days and beyond. Below we've picked out ET's favorite styles from lululemon's golfing collection.
Designed to flow with your movements, this polo won't give you any resistance during your swing. The shirt is made with breathable material to keep you feeling fresh, and comes in eight colors.
Crafted for the serious golfer, these pants are stretchy and ventilated to keep you cool. Along with white, you can get the pants in navy, khaki and grey.
Be ready for anything with these water-resistant and abrasion-resistant shorts.
This lightweight, classic fit jacket looks great on and off the green. The jacket is vented to keep you dry and has multiple zippered pockets to keep your stuff secure.
Warpstreme fabric is the kind of material you want for a pair of activewear shorts, it's stretchy, breathable and wicks moisture away from the body. Grab these shorts in the shorter 7" or longer 9".
Here's the longer version of the cozy warpstreme fabric shorts. You can get the stylish bottoms in seven different colors.
The flattering shape of this slim fit polo will have the shirt becoming one of your go-to options. If vibrant orange isn't your jam, the polo is offered in more neutral shades.
Wear this ventilated zip up when golfing or when going for a run. The versatile pullover is made with fabric that inhibits the growth of stinky bacteria so you'll stay fresh longer.
Depending on your style, you may prefer these slim-fit golfing pants. Choose from 15 different pant colors and a variety of lengths for the perfect size.
It's hard to have good form if your feet aren't stable. These socks hug your foot and provide arch support for improved training.
How can you track the golf ball with the sun blinding you? Keep those rays out of your eyes with this sleek and simple ball cap.
RELATED CONTENT:
How to Watch the 2023 Masters Tournament Online
The 16 Best Golf Gifts: Personalized Golf Gear, Apparel, and More
The 14 Best lululemon Lookalikes TikTok Found on Amazon
Sweaty Betty Workout Essentials Are Up to 70% Off
Reebok's Sale Came Just in Time for a Spring Workout Wardrobe Upgrade
The Best Amazon Activewear and Athleisure Pieces to Sport This Spring
Shop the Best Amazon Activewear Styles That Look Similar to Gymshark