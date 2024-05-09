Looking for a new pair of headphones, but don't want to break the bank? Consider buying wireless earbuds, which can deliver excellent audio quality for a fraction of the price. In fact, you can get a new pair of earbuds for under $100 that you'll want to pump up the jams with every day, without waiting for sales events or discounts. They're perfect for tossing in your bag while traveling, working out, or just chilling out with your favorite album. Whatever you need them for, there's the perfect pair of wireless earbuds for that use case.

A great pair of earbuds fit snugly in your ear for crystal clear audio, crisp treble, and deep bass. They also offer fantastic noise cancellation, lengthy battery life, and many of the same features you see in over-the-ear headphones, just in a smaller form factor. And if you want to grab a pair of your own right now, there are plenty to choose from, whether you want to enjoy luxurious and immersive sound or need a new pair of headphones for gym visits.

Headphones are an important piece of tech that can get you through just about any situation. So make sure you get the best you can that still fit your budget. From Beats to Apple and plenty of affordable options in between, shop the best earbuds under $100 below.

Best Wireless Earbuds Under $100

JLab Go Air Pop Amazon JLab Go Air Pop These affordable budget earbuds can last up to 8 hours of playtime per charge, and even longer with their included charging case. They come in a variety of bright colors and offer touch controls on each bud so you can adjust settings, answer calls, control your music and even use your chosen smart assistant. $25 Shop Now

Soundcore by Anker Space A40 Amazon Soundcore by Anker Space A40 These earbuds come with automated noise cancellation that adjusts to your surroundings as well as strong bass and bright treble. They also offer 10 hours of playtime on a single charge, with a lightweight form factor and comfortable ergonomic shape. $100 $60

Amazon Echo Buds Amazon Amazon Echo Buds Amazon's wireless earbuds come with 12mm drivers on board for crisp audio and rich sound. They also offer two microphones and an accelerometer for better voice detection on calls, with a semi in-ear design for a better fit. You can use them to connect to two devices simultaneously as well, which means you can swap from one to another at will. Connect to the Alexa app for voice control and other voice assistant-centric features. $59 Shop Now

JBL Vibe Beam Amazon JBL Vibe Beam These ergonomic buds boast 8mm drivers with deep bass, making them perfect for enjoying electronic music or other tunes with a driving beat. They're water and dust resistant as well, so you can take them to the beach or to the gym without missing a beat. Plus, their VoiceAware settings help you adjust how much of your voice you hear on calls. $50 $40 Shop Now

Earfun Air Pro 3 Amazon Earfun Air Pro 3 These buds offer powerful sound with 11mm dynamic drivers that give them their crystal clear audio with satisfying, deep base. They also feature noise cancellation that promises to eliminate environment noise up to 43dB, which can adapt to audio where you are. $83 $58 With Coupon Shop Now

Soundpeats GoFree2 Amazon Soundpeats GoFree2 These earbuds' unique open design help to keep you aware of what's going on around you while keeping your music and other audio sounding fantastic. With enhanced bass and noise cancellation, they're great for heading out and wearing on walks or at the gym, especially considering they have a battery life of up to 35 hours. Their low-latency Bluetooth capabilities also make them prime for gaming, too. $63 Shop Now

Beats Studio Buds Amazon Beats Studio Buds Apple's Beats lineup are great for anyone looking for style and quality in one package, with up to 8 hours of listening time and active noise cancellation options. They come with multiple ear tip sizes so you can find the right fit, and are IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance so you can work out at the gym without worrying about them being damaged or malfunctioning from sweat. $150 $80 Shop Now

Raycon The Everyday Wireless Earbuds Amazon Raycon The Everyday Wireless Earbuds Raycon delivers a solid pair of comfortable earbuds that give you 8 hours of playtime on a single charge along with a charging case for additional top-ups. They're also rated IP66 for waterproof and dustproof protection, so if you want to take them to the beach or wear while working out, these are reliable options that won't let you down. $80 Shop Now

Jabra Elite 4 Amazon Jabra Elite 4 Jabra's svelte and durable earbuds fit in your ears securely with a wing-free design that will stay in even when you're moving around a lot. They have a customizable equalizer along with a bass boost for super-sized sound as well as Mono Mode, which lets you listen with just one earbud as well. $120 $90 Shop Now

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Amazon Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) The quintessential Apple earbuds are still perfect for just about any use case, though they aren't always available for under $100. They connect seamlessly to iOS devices, provide great noise cancellation and voice call support, and they bump just like you'd expect from an Apple product. $129 $80 Shop Now

