Shop the best deals on Beats noise-canceling headphones and earbuds happening at Amazon right now.
Whether you're hitting the gym, focusing at the office or running errands, headphones have become a necessity. If you're in the market for a new pair of headphones, you can find great discounts on popular Beats models right now. When it comes to personal audio, Apple's Beats makes some of the best noise-canceling headphones and earbuds on the market.
Beats headphones deliver a bass-heavy alternative to Apple AirPods. From workout earbuds to Oprah's favorite over-ear headphones, Beats' popular models are known for their wireless connectivity and high-end audio. Better yet, they are currently on sale for up to 56% off at Amazon.
This spring, you can upgrade your listening experience with low prices on Beats' impressive headphones. For rich, immersive sound when listening to music or taking calls, the all-new Beats Studio Pro model is $100 off in four different colors. "These are the best of the best,” Oprah said about the wireless headphones.
Ahead, check out all the best Amazon deals on Beats headphones and earbuds deals available right now.
Best Beats Headphones Deals
Beats Studio Pro
Beats' custom acoustic platform delivers rich, immersive sound whether you’re listening to music or taking calls. Save $100 on Oprah's favorite headphones.
Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real time.
Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones
These wireless Bluetooth headphones produce award-winning sound and come in 4 different colorways to choose from. Save $85 on the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones.
Best Beats Earbuds Deals
Beats Studio Buds Plus
Experience even more active noise-cancelling, larger battery life and mic for clearer phone calls with the Beats Studio Buds Plus.
Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds
Say goodbye to the frustration of constantly readjusting your earbuds with the revolutionary Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds.
Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds
Save $30 on the Beat Flex Wireless Earbuds. With four ear-tip options, these earbuds easily mold to your ear shape for long-lasting comfort.
