Apple's Best Earbuds for Working Out Are 20% Off at Amazon Right Now

Beats Fit Pro
Beats by Dre
Updated: 10:33 AM PDT, March 13, 2024

The Beats Fit Pro noise-cancelling earbuds are $40 off to help step up your workouts this spring.

The best workout earbuds can make a huge difference to how enjoyable your workout routine is. Buds should fit securely, sound great and not cost a fortune. The Beats Fit Pro are our favorite earbuds for working out and now they are on sale at Amazon just in time to boost your motivation to get moving this spring.

True to the original Beats style, these sportier earbuds are wireless with a wingtip shape designed to stay put during workouts while being comfortable enough to wear all day. Amazon is currently offering $40 off the true wireless earbuds in four different colors.

Beats Fit Pro

Beats Fit Pro
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro

Save 20% on the Beats Fit Pro with Spatial Audio for immersive 360-degree sound.

$200 $160

Shop Now

With dynamic head tracking for immersive music, movies, and games, Beats Fit Pro are both comfortable and sweat resistant — making them some of the best headphones for working out in 2024. The flexible secure-fit wing tips help them stay put even during grueling hours in the gym. Even if you aren't exercising, the Beats Fit Pro have three distinct listening modes: active noise cancelling, transparency mode and adaptive EQ.

In 2023, Beats added three new colors to the Beats Fit Pro Earbud lineup — tidal blue, coral pink, and volt yellow — all of which are 20% off now.

Beats Fit Pro - Volt Yellow

Beats Fit Pro - Volt Yellow
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - Volt Yellow

Equipped with the Apple H1 headphone chip, Beats Fit Pro deliver powerful, balanced sound. The true wireless noise cancelling earbuds comfortably lock in place with secure-fit wingtips that flex to fit your ear.

$200 $160

Shop Now

Beats Fit Pro - Tidal Blue

Beats Fit Pro - Tidal Blue
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - Tidal Blue

$200 $160

Shop Now

Beats Fit Pro - Coral Pink

Beats Fit Pro - Coral Pink
Amazon

Beats Fit Pro - Coral Pink

$200 $160

Shop Now

