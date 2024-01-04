Tech

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2024 That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

Sony Headphones
Sony
By Brittany Vincent
Published: 1:52 PM PST, January 4, 2024

Block out everything but the music with these great picks for noise-cancelling headphones that won't break the bank.

The New Year is underway and noise-cancelling headphones make the perfect workout companion on your fitness journey. Enhance your focus and workout with the convenience of wireless headphones.

If you've been in the market for a pair, there's no doubt you've considered the AirPods Max as your first choice for noise-cancelling bliss. While they do a great job keeping the world out while you invite music in, they're also exorbitantly expensive and are cost-prohibitive for some budgets. The latest model, while not on sale, can cost upward of $550 – and that’s a lot to pay for headphones, understandably. 

Luckily, there are plenty of great alternatives to AirPods Max that offer excellent noise-cancelation, lengthy battery life, and other bells and whistles that you might even prefer over Apple's popular cans. We've rounded up the best noise-cancelling headphones that cost less than Apple AirPods Max so you can get out and enjoy your day with the soundtrack of your choice — uninterrupted and unbothered by the cacophony of sound that could keep you from bopping in bliss. 

Below, show the best noise-cancelling headphones from Sony and Beats to Bose and Sennheiser and everything in between this 2024.

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2024

Sony WH-1000XM5

Sony WH-1000XM5
Amazon

Sony WH-1000XM5

These over-the-ear headphones boast excellent noise cancellation, with two processors that control eight microphones to dampen outside noise. Plus, its on-board Auto NC Optimizer automatically adjusts cancellation based on where you are. Listen for up to 30 hours per charge with these ultra-light headphones.

$400 $348

Shop Now

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Sennheiser

Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Built for audiophiles but great for anyone who needs a comfy pair of headphones. Their Adaptive Noise Cancellation with Adjustable Transparency Mode means you can hear all the important things going on around you when needed, but you can melt back into the music as soon as you're ready. You can even further adjust settings via the Sennheiser Smart Control App for equalizer options. They're sleek, lightweight, and offer 60 hours of playback time with fast charging.

$380 $278

Shop Now

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Walmart

Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

These crisp, great-sounding cans are perfect for audiophiles. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support, and voice control so you can take a spin through your favorite songs without having to grab your phone or manually change each song.

$179 $99

Shop Now

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon/Bose

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These headphones, from a trusted name in the electronics arena, come with three levels of noise cancellation. They also come with rugged construction, Alexa connectivity and a dual-microphone setup should you decide to take calls with them. Plus, they come with augmented audio-only augmented reality support.

$449 $372

Shop Now

JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon/JBL

JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These budget-friendly headphones come with a whopping 50 hours of battery life and can still manage to keep all the ambient noise out of your ears so your music remains untainted. They're also stylish, sturdy and support virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.


Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones
Walmart

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones

Not only will you have remarkable sound quality with these headphones, but you'll also enjoy their Pure Adaptive Noise Cancelling technology that adapts to your surroundings to calibrate the audio in real-time.

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones
Amazon

Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

These svelte headphones pack comfortable memory foam earcups, great sound quality, and an amazing 11 levels of noise cancelling that you can manually adjust to your liking. There's also a 20-hour battery life, which can get you through your favorite few albums without the real world poking through at those inopportune times.

$379 $339

Shop Now

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
Amazon/Bowers & Wilkins

Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

These unique headphones offer a balanced sound profile and a great-looking silhouette. Their impressive noise-cancelling abilities and control app help you tweak what they can do to your liking. They're no cookie-cutter headphones as they look ahead of the pack in several ways, and you'll likely be the only one in a room with them on — grooving to some sick beats.

$400 $372

Shop Now

Anker Soundcore Life Q30

Anker Soundcore Life Q30
Amazon/Anker

Anker Soundcore Life Q30

Don't let these budget-priced headphones fool you. They come with three noise-cancellation modes as well as customizable equalization options by way of the Anker app. They offer 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on and 60 without it. Either way, for less than $100, you're getting a pair of headphones that can handle just about any listening situation for less.

$80 $72

Shop Now

Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones

Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones
Amazon/Treblab

Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones

If you need a good pair of headphones to take to the gym, and these will do the trick. Not only do they offer active noise cancelling, but they also come rated at IPX4 to keep out sweat and water if you decide to have a super hard day getting fit. They also boast a 35-hour battery life so they'll be able to hang in there for an entire week of gym sessions without a charge. They also look super sporty and are quite lightweight.

$120 $80

Shop Now

Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones

Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Razer

Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones

Gaming headphones with active noise cancellation? You've found it here with this Razer headset. These come in fun candy colors and feature an excellent "Gaming Mode" for low latency connections to reduce lag. But it also has ANC that swiftly reduces ambient noises and outside annoyances to keep you in the game or enjoying your favorite tunes.

Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones

Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones
Amazon/Cleer Audio

Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones

This budget pair of headphones has a great-looking satin finish and booming 40mm ironless drivers for high-resolution sound. They can block noise up to 25dB for excellent active noise cancellation. Its accompanying Cleer+ app can even help you optimize the balance between the noise in your environment and what you're listening to. Sixty hours of battery life can keep you juiced up as long as you need. 

Urbanista Wireless Headphones

Urbanista Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Urbanista

Urbanista Wireless Headphones

These over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones come in great-looking colors, including bright red and green. Their noise-cancelling capabilities rival more expensive models as well, in addition to a lengthy 50-hour playtime. You'll also love wearing them out in public to see how people respond to your super colorful headphones.

$150 $95

Shop Now

Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones

Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon/Monoprice

Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones

Another budget buy that will surprise you in terms of quality, these Monoprice headphones are absolutely fantastic in terms of noise-cancellation. They use internal and external microphones to cancel out both low and mid-frequency noises that might keep you from being able to enjoy your favorite songs. They're also low-profile and sleek, and their over-the-ear design rivals some of the more expensive models out on the market.

$100 $72

Shop Now

