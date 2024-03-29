Whether you're traveling this spring or need to tune out the noise while you work from home, now is a great time to save on a new pair of earbuds or headphones. Amazon is having a huge sale on Sony products, knocking up to 41% off the brand's wireless headphones and earbuds. These Amazon deals bring Sony headphones down to some of the lowest prices we’ve tracked.

Right now, Sony's award-winning WH-1000XM4 wireless headphones are nearly 30% off. Featuring epic sound quality, a 30-hour battery life and excellent noise-cancelling, Sony's WH-1000XM4 are also some of the most comfortable headphones ever made.

Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Amazon Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Headphones Sony's flagship over-ear headphones are fitted with Dual Noise Sensor technology and up to 30 hours of battery life. Use the Touch Sensor controls to pause play, skip tracks, control volume, activate your voice assistant, and answer phone calls. $350 $248 Shop Now

Jenna Ortega told New York Magazine that she has these Sony headphones on her at all times. Ortega explains that she loves the headphones for their easy-to-use side controls and sound quality. "I’ve been getting into a lot more film scores lately, and these are so grand and elegant. They’re noise-canceling, so the sound quality is better for complicated pieces."

Wireless noise-cancelling headphones and earbuds give you the freedom to listen to your music no matter where the day takes you. Ahead, shop more of the best Sony headphone deals available at Amazon now, including the LinksBuds 2 earbuds designed by Olivia Rodrigo.

Best Sony Headphone Deals

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

