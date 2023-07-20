Tech

The Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2023 That Cost Less Than AirPods Max

By Brittany Vincent
Sony Headphones
Sony

Summer is a great time to chill outside and listen to your favorite tunes. But it can be rather loud, depending on what's happening nearby. The middle of the season is still rife with growling lawnmowers, children at play, and the errant ice cream truck or two. How can you focus on your tunes with everything going on? We've got the answer: noise-cancelling headphones

If you've been in the market for a pair, there's no doubt you've considered the AirPods Max as your first choice for noise-cancelling bliss. While they do a great job keeping the world out while you invite music in, they're also exorbitantly expensive and are cost-prohibitive for some budgets. The latest model, while not on sale, can cost upward of $550 – and that’s a lot to pay for headphones, understandably. 

Luckily, there are plenty of great alternatives to AirPods Max that offer excellent noise-cancelation, lengthy battery life, and other bells and whistles that you might even prefer over Apple's popular cans. We've rounded up the best noise-cancelling headphones that cost less than Apple AirPods Max so you can get out and enjoy your day with the soundtrack of your choice — uninterrupted and unbothered by the cacophony of sound that could keep you from bopping in bliss. 

Below, show the best noise-cancelling headphones from Sony and Beats to Bose and Sennheiser and everything in between.

Best Noise-Cancelling Headphones in 2023

Sony WH-1000XM5
Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Headphones
Amazon
Sony WH-1000XM5

These over-the-ear headphones boast excellent noise cancellation, with two processors that control eight microphones to dampen outside noise. Plus, its on-board Auto NC Optimizer automatically adjusts cancellation based on where you are. Listen for up to 30 hours per charge with these ultra-light headphones.

$388
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Sennheiser
Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless Headphones

Built for audiophiles but great for anyone who needs a comfy pair of headphones. Their Adaptive Noise Cancellation with Adjustable Transparency Mode means you can hear all the important things going on around you when needed, but you can melt back into the music as soon as you're ready. You can even further adjust settings via the Sennheiser Smart Control App for equalizer options. They're sleek, lightweight, and offer 60 hours of playback time with fast charging.

$380$288
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Beats
Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

These crisp, great-sounding cans are perfect for anyone looking to enjoy a variety of music genres. They include fantastic noise-cancellation options, spatial audio support, and voice control so you can take a spin through your favorite songs without having to grab your phone or manually change each song. Plus, they come in a variety of colors.

$200$131
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Amazon/Bose
Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

These headphones, from a trusted name in the electronics arena, come with three levels of noise cancellation. They also come with rugged construction, Alexa connectivity and a dual-microphone setup should you decide to take calls with them. Plus, they come with augmented audio-only augmented reality support.

$285
JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones
Amazon/JBL
JBL Live 660NC Wireless On-Ear Headphones

These budget-friendly headphones come with a whopping 50 hours of battery life and can still manage to keep all the ambient noise out of your ears so your music remains untainted. They're also stylish, sturdy and support virtual assistants like Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant.


$200
Bose 700 Wireless Headphones
Bose 700 Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Bose
Bose 700 Wireless Headphones

These svelte headphones pack comfortable memory foam earcups, great sound quality, and an amazing 11 levels of noise cancelling that you can manually adjust to your liking. There's also a 20-hour battery life, which can get you through your favorite few albums without the real world poking through at those inopportune times.

$379
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2
Amazon/Bowers & Wilkins
Bowers & Wilkins Px7 S2

These unique headphones offer a balanced sound profile and a great-looking silhouette. Their impressive noise-cancelling abilities and control app help you tweak what they can do to your liking. They're no cookie-cutter headphones as they look ahead of the pack in several ways, and you'll likely be the only one in a room with them on — grooving to some sick beats.

$400
Anker Soundcore Life Q30
Anker Soundcore Life Q30
Amazon/Anker
Anker Soundcore Life Q30

Don't let these budget-priced headphones fool you. They come with three noise-cancellation modes as well as customizable equalization options by way of the Anker app. They offer 40 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation turned on and 60 without it. Either way, for less than $100, you're getting a pair of headphones that can handle just about any listening situation for less.

$80
Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones
Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones
Amazon/Treblab
Treblab Z2 Over Ear Bluetooth Workout Headphones

If you need a good pair of headphones to take to the gym, and these will do the trick. Not only do they offer active noise cancelling, but they also come rated at IPX4 to keep out sweat and water if you decide to have a super hard day getting fit. They also boast a 35-hour battery life so they'll be able to hang in there for an entire week of gym sessions without a charge. They also look super sporty and are quite lightweight.

$120$90
Marshall Monitor II ANC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Marshall Monitor II ANC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones
Best Buy/Marshall
Marshall Monitor II ANC Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones

If you're a concertgoer or musician, you probably already recognize the name Marshall. This pair looks totally unlike the others in this category, but they still have excellent noise-cancelling ability and a 30-hour battery life with warm, fantastic sound quality.

$300
Wyze Bluetooth Headphones
Wyze Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon/Wyze
Wyze Bluetooth Headphones

This pair of no-frills headphones sound just as slick as they look. But where they really shine is their ability to block out all the ambient noise around you. They come with four noise-cancelling microphones and a zippy processor to help you focus on the music or your calls. Equipped with plush earcups and a solid 20-hour battery life, this budget pick can stand on its own with the other headphones on this list for much less cash.

$100$90
Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones
Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Razer
Razer Opus X Wireless Headphones

Gaming headphones with active noise cancellation? You've found it here with this Razer headset. These come in fun candy colors and feature an excellent "Gaming Mode" for low latency connections to reduce lag. But it also has ANC that swiftly reduces ambient noises and outside annoyances to keep you in the game or enjoying your favorite tunes.

$100$75
Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones
Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones
Amazon/Cleer Audio
Cleer Audio Enduro Headphones

This budget pair of headphones has a great-looking satin finish and booming 40mm ironless drivers for high-resolution sound. They can block noise up to 25dB for excellent active noise cancellation. Its accompanying Cleer+ app can even help you optimize the balance between the noise in your environment and what you're listening to. Sixty hours of battery life can keep you juiced up as long as you need. 

$129
Urbanista Wireless Headphones
Urbanista Wireless Headphones
Amazon/Urbanista
Urbanista Wireless Headphones

These over-the-ear Bluetooth headphones come in great-looking colors, including bright red and green. Their noise-cancelling capabilities rival more expensive models as well, in addition to a lengthy 50-hour playtime. You'll also love wearing them out in public to see how people respond to your super colorful headphones.

$150$119
Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones
Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones
Amazon/Monoprice
Monoprice BT-600 ANC Bluetooth Headphones

Another budget buy that will surprise you in terms of quality, these Monoprice headphones are absolutely fantastic in terms of noise-cancellation. They use internal and external microphones to cancel out both low and mid-frequency noises that might keep you from being able to enjoy your favorite songs. They're also low-profile and sleek, and their over-the-ear design rivals some of the more expensive models out on the market.

$100$90

