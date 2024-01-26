For a serious sound upgrade, Bose makes some of the best noise-cancelling headphones designed to last without sacrificing comfort. Whether you’re listening to your favorite song, taking an important call, or blocking out the noise on a long flight, a good pair of headphones can be a game changer. This weekend, there is a rare deal on our favorite pair, the Bose 700, to snag a new pair of top-tier headphones for less.

Right now, you can save 21% on these Bose headphones that rarely go on sale. Regularly $379, Amazon is taking $80 off the Bose Headphones 700 and dropping the price down to $299.

Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Amazon Bose Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 Consistently at the top of the list for best noise-cancelling headphones, the Bose 700s have 11 levels of active noise cancelling and unrivaled voice pickup for the clearest calls. $379 $299 Shop Now

When it comes to enjoying audio and calls with zero noise, the Bose Noise Canceling Headphones 700 gets the job done. This pair of popular over-ear headphones comes with 11 levels of active noise-canceling, so you can enjoy your favorite podcast, songs, games, and videos along with best-in-class voice calls without distraction.

With a sleek design, the supremely comfortable Bose 700 headphones generate a balanced sound with good bass. They feature an unrivaled microphone system that picks up and isolates your voice while cancelling the noise around you. Plus, they last up to 20 hours on a single charge.

The comfortable, noise-cancelling Bose 700 headphones are a steal at $80 off, so make sure to snag this deal before it disappears. For more options, check out our guides to the best deals on Apple AirPods and Beats headphones available at Amazon now.

For even more savings on best-selling products, check out our ultimate guide to all the best Amazon deals on tech, fashion, beauty, home and more to shop today.

RELATED CONTENT: