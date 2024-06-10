Shop
Best Lists

The 10 Best Amazon Deals on Leggings Under $30 for Every Workout and Occassion — Starting at $6

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Best Leggings
Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 4:07 PM PDT, June 10, 2024

Shop markdowns on the best leggings on Amazon for ultimate comfort and style.

It’s fair to say leggings have become quite the wardrobe staple that no one should be without. Some of us live in leggings, as the right pair can play the foundation to every outfit imaginable. However, finding your go-to pair on a budget is much easier said than done.

With so many different types of leggings for every activity and occasion, finding that perfect combination of comfort and compression in a pair for everyday wear and working out is no small feat. Not all pairs are created equal. To help narrow down your search, we've rounded up the best leggings for women based on reviews that are all available on Amazon. Not only that, we found the best discounts on leggings to shop now.

From viral TikTok leggings to our readers' favorites, these highly recommended leggings on Amazon include pairs to suit all styles. Whether you prefer high-waisted leggings, buttery-soft yoga pants, or leggings with pockets, shop top-rated styles below that are all less than $30 — and some are as low as $6. 

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Colorfulkoala High-Waisted 7/8 Length Leggings with Pockets

Colorfulkoala leggings have a cult following on TikTok thanks to their buttery soft fabric in tons of color options and roomy side pockets. 

$30 $25

Shop Now

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

Satina High-Waisted Leggings
Amazon

Satina High-Waisted Leggings

With more than 61,000 five-star reviews, these leggings boast a stretchy and supportive high waistband that elongates your torso and a compression-like softness that helps to flatten you out while feeling supportive.

$18 $13

Shop Now

Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets

Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets
Amazon

Heathyoga Yoga Pants With Pockets

Whether you're running, doing yoga, or lounging around the house, these breathable high-waisted leggings with pockets are moisture-wicking to keep you cool. Shoppers rave about how they also work well as shapewear.

$25 $15

With coupon

Shop Now

Mooslover V-Cross Waist Butt Lifting Leggings with Pockets

Mooslover V-Cross Waist Butt Lifting Leggings with Pockets
Amazon

Mooslover V-Cross Waist Butt Lifting Leggings with Pockets

These squat-proof, booty-lifting Mooslover leggings were made with a ruched design that highlights the hip curve. Plus, there's a hidden pocket at the back for storing your phone and personal belongings.

$24 $19

With coupon

Shop Now

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings
Amazon

Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings

Beloved for their stability, comfort, fit and thickness, these highly rated leggings have four-way stretch and are incredibly lightweight and thin — making them ideal for working out and walking outside. 

$29 $25

Shop Now

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

The Gym People Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets

These stylish, stretchy pants by The Gym People have pockets for your essentials and come in over 40 different colors. 

$30 $25

Shop Now

Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings

Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings
Amazon

Leggings Depot High Waisted Leggings

This pair of leggings from Leggings Depot is made with a blend of polyester and spandex for an ultra-soft feel that thousands of reviewers can attest to. 

$20 $16

Shop Now

Amazon Essentials Women's Legging

Amazon Essentials Women's Legging
Amazon

Amazon Essentials Women's Legging

For a limited time, Amazon shoppers can score these popular leggings for 70% off. 

$19 $6

Shop Now

Motherhood Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings

Motherhood Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings
Amazon

Motherhood Essential Stretch Secret Fit Belly Maternity Leggings

Don't underestimate the comfort of maternity leggings for your workout wardrobe. These workout pants are a best seller on Amazon. 

$25 $21

Shop Now

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted Legging

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted Legging
Amazon

Skechers Women's Go Walk High Waisted Legging

We love the baja blue hue of these Skechers' leggings rated 4.5 out of 5 stars, but they're also available in several other stunning shades.

$49 $29

Shop Now

RELATED CONTENT:

Reignite Your Fitness Goals in the Best Workout Shorts for Women

Style

Reignite Your Fitness Goals in the Best Workout Shorts for Women

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

The Best-Selling Colorfulkoala Leggings Are on Sale for Just $20 Now

Sales & Deals

The Best-Selling Colorfulkoala Leggings Are on Sale for Just $20 Now

Apple's Best Earbuds for Working Out Are $40 Off Right Now

Sales & Deals

Apple's Best Earbuds for Working Out Are $40 Off Right Now

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Spring Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Style

The Best Walking Shoes for Women to Wear in 2024

Save Up to 70% on Abercrombie's Activewear Line for Summer Workouts

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 70% on Abercrombie's Activewear Line for Summer Workouts

Tags: