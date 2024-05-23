One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a Memorial Day sale you don't want to miss. Right now, Aerie is offering up to 70% off almost everything, including the brand's internet-loved loungewear, leggings, shorts and more.

American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 40% off until Tuesday, May 29. The flared legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok for its waist-defining style.

Made from Aerie's Real Me Fabric, these beloved leggings are not only buttery soft, but they're also ultra-light with a weightless touch. The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging.

Be sure to check out the Activewear Bestsellers section, which is brimming with Memorial Day deals on workout leggings with pockets in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. Shop more of our favorite Crossover Legging and short styles below.

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT: