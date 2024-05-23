Shop
Aerie's Memorial Day Sale Includes 40% Off the TikTok-Favorite Crossover Leggings

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Aerie
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 1:27 PM PDT, May 23, 2024

Aerie's Memorial Day sale is here and includes the viral crossover-waist leggings.

One of our favorite activewear and loungewear brands is having a Memorial Day sale you don't want to miss. Right now, Aerie is offering up to 70% off almost everything, including the brand's internet-loved loungewear, leggings, shorts and more.

American Eagle's Aerie put its viral Crossover Legging on sale for 40% off until Tuesday, May 29. The flared legging with a criss-cross, ultra-flattering waist has been a hot item on TikTok for its waist-defining style.

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Flare Legging

Aerie's famous crossover flare legging is one of TikTok's favorite loungewear styles.

$55 $33

Shop Now

Made from Aerie's Real Me Fabric, these beloved leggings are not only buttery soft, but they're also ultra-light with a weightless touch. The lightweight, fast-drying Crossover Legging is offered in a ton of silhouettes, lengths and colors from the classic full-length skinny leg to a cropped and flared. Whether you're looking for fun patterns to brighten up your wardrobe or neutrals to wear with everything, you're sure to find a cute pair or two that'll instantly become your go-to legging

Be sure to check out the Activewear Bestsellers section, which is brimming with Memorial Day deals on workout leggings with pockets in addition leggings such as shorts, swimsuits, undies and bras. Shop more of our favorite Crossover Legging and short styles below. 

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me High Waisted Crossover Legging

These buttery soft high-waist leggings have a v-seam made to fit you in all the right ways.

$45 $27

Shop Now

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Flowy Short

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Flowy Short
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Crossover Flowy Short

Get a snatched waist in seconds with these crossover shorts — the flattering cut draws the eye inward, making your waist look smaller.

$55 $25

Shop Now

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging
Aerie

OFFLINE By Aerie Real Me Xtra Crossover High Waisted Pocket Legging

Your go-to, do-everything, go-everywhere legging.

$55 $33

Shop Now

OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short

OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short
Aerie

OFFLINE Real Me Crossover 7" Bike Short

Want a bike short version? These are perfect for hitting the gym and the tennis court. 

$35 $21

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

