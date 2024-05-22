Shop
Sales & Deals

Athleta Is Kicking Off Summer With an Epic Memorial Day Sale — Save Up to 60% on Activewear Favorites

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Athleta Memorial Day Sale
Athleta
By ETonline Staff
Published: 5:13 PM PDT, May 22, 2024

Head to Athleta's Memorial Day Sale and save as much as 60% on fan-favorite activewear for summer.

Summer is the perfect time to get moving outdoors, but having the right activewear is crucial to enhance your performance and comfort. Plus, it never hurts when the clothes are also cute. If your workout wardrobe could use a refresh before the new season, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need on sale right now.

Until Tuesday, May 28, the Athleta Memorial Day sale is kicking off summer with massive savings on gym clothes, swimsuits, supportive sports bras, comfy loungewear and so much more. You can save up to 60% on some of the brand's most popular styles. 

Shop the Athleta Sale

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia KeysSimone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

From buttery-soft leggings and tennis skorts to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel this summer. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta Memorial Day sale happening now through the long holiday weekend.

Best Athleta Memorial Day Deals

Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort

Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort
Athleta

Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort

Designed for tennis, running, or golf, this skort is incredibly lightweight. Plus, it is cool and slick to the touch.

$69 $48

Shop Now

Essential Tee

Essential Tee
Athleta

Essential Tee

From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long.

$45 $17

Shop Now

Salutation Stash Tight

Salutation Stash Tight
Athleta

Salutation Stash Tight

These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.

$109 $50

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

Aurora Seamless 7" Short
Athleta

Aurora Seamless 7" Short

These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.

$69 $48

Shop Now

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank
Athleta

Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank

From yoga to studio practice, save on a tank made from chafe-free seamless fabric that stretches with every move.

$44 $35

Shop Now

Transcend Dress

Transcend Dress
Athleta

Transcend Dress

This exercise dress comes in a pretty hyacinth hue. Find it in standard, tall and petite sizes for an ideal fit.

$115 $69

Shop Now

Brooklyn Jogger

Brooklyn Jogger
Athleta

Brooklyn Jogger

Spring calls for a new pair of lightweight, comfortable pants perfect for versatile dressing.

$98 $59

Shop Now

Essential Tank

Essential Tank
Athleta

Essential Tank

An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility.

$35 $25

Shop Now

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short
Athleta

Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short

Shoppers rave about the comfort of these Salutation shorts, noting how much they love the side pocket and perfect length that doesn't ride up on your legs.

$69 $48

Shop Now

Gear up for summer! Check out our ultimate guide to shop the best Memorial Day 2024 sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers Ahead of Memorial Day

Sales & Deals

Save Up to 40% on Best-Selling Allbirds Sneakers Ahead of Memorial Day

Gear Up for Summer With the 20 Best Deals from REI's Anniversary Sale

Sales & Deals

Gear Up for Summer With the 20 Best Deals from REI's Anniversary Sale

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

Beauty & Wellness

The Best Low Impact Workout Gear for Your Home Gym

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

Style

The Best Workout Clothes for Women on Amazon — Starting at $14

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

Sales & Deals

The Best Amazon Fitness Deals Available to Shop Now

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

Style

The Best Leggings with Pockets for Working Out and Everyday Wear

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Best Lists

13 Best Workout Shoes for Women to Crush Every Type of Workout

Tags: