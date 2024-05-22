Summer is the perfect time to get moving outdoors, but having the right activewear is crucial to enhance your performance and comfort. Plus, it never hurts when the clothes are also cute. If your workout wardrobe could use a refresh before the new season, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need on sale right now.

Until Tuesday, May 28, the Athleta Memorial Day sale is kicking off summer with massive savings on gym clothes, swimsuits, supportive sports bras, comfy loungewear and so much more. You can save up to 60% on some of the brand's most popular styles.

Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia Keys, Simone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.

From buttery-soft leggings and tennis skorts to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel this summer. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog.

Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta Memorial Day sale happening now through the long holiday weekend.

Best Athleta Memorial Day Deals

Essential Tee Athleta Essential Tee From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long. $45 $17 Shop Now

Salutation Stash Tight Athleta Salutation Stash Tight These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure. $109 $50 Shop Now

Transcend Dress Athleta Transcend Dress This exercise dress comes in a pretty hyacinth hue. Find it in standard, tall and petite sizes for an ideal fit. $115 $69 Shop Now

Brooklyn Jogger Athleta Brooklyn Jogger Spring calls for a new pair of lightweight, comfortable pants perfect for versatile dressing. $98 $59 Shop Now

Essential Tank Athleta Essential Tank An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility. $35 $25 Shop Now

