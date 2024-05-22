Head to Athleta's Memorial Day Sale and save as much as 60% on fan-favorite activewear for summer.
Summer is the perfect time to get moving outdoors, but having the right activewear is crucial to enhance your performance and comfort. Plus, it never hurts when the clothes are also cute. If your workout wardrobe could use a refresh before the new season, look no further than Athleta where you can find everything you need on sale right now.
Until Tuesday, May 28, the Athleta Memorial Day sale is kicking off summer with massive savings on gym clothes, swimsuits, supportive sports bras, comfy loungewear and so much more. You can save up to 60% on some of the brand's most popular styles.
Celebs like Selena Gomez and Kristen Bell have been spotted sporting pieces from Athleta and the brand has even dropped special collections with Alicia Keys, Simone Biles, and Allyson Felix. Combining style and comfort, Athleta designs are made to move with you while helping you look and feel your best.
From buttery-soft leggings and tennis skorts to tank tops and tees, there are tons of everyday essentials that are ideal for commuting, work, and travel this summer. Even people who don’t love to exercise love Athleta's stylish activewear that works just as well as an everyday outfit for walking the dog.
Ahead, shop our top picks from the Athleta Memorial Day sale happening now through the long holiday weekend.
Best Athleta Memorial Day Deals
Ace High Rise 13 1/2 Tennis Skort
Designed for tennis, running, or golf, this skort is incredibly lightweight. Plus, it is cool and slick to the touch.
Essential Tee
From the fit to the length and material, everything about this beautifully structured tee is spot on. Dress it up or down all spring long.
Salutation Stash Tight
These leggings are super soft and flattering. Airflow moves easily through the leggings and they have just enough compression to smooth out your figure.
Aurora Seamless 7" Short
These biker shorts have a wide, ribbed waistband that provides support and comfort.
Aurora Seamless Crop Rib Tank
From yoga to studio practice, save on a tank made from chafe-free seamless fabric that stretches with every move.
Transcend Dress
This exercise dress comes in a pretty hyacinth hue. Find it in standard, tall and petite sizes for an ideal fit.
Brooklyn Jogger
Spring calls for a new pair of lightweight, comfortable pants perfect for versatile dressing.
Essential Tank
An everyday essential, this tank is complete with all-around stretch that provides ultimate comfort and mobility.
Salutation Stash High Rise 5 Short
Shoppers rave about the comfort of these Salutation shorts, noting how much they love the side pocket and perfect length that doesn't ride up on your legs.
