The Best Allbirds 4th of July Deals: Save Up to 50% on Best-Selling Sneakers This Week Only

Allbirds 4th of July Sale
Allbirds
By Lauren Gruber
Updated: 4:40 PM PDT, July 2, 2024

From Tree Dashers to Wool Runners, Allbirds is offering big discounts on best-selling footwear styles for summer.

Allbirds makes some of the most supportive, comfortable and sustainable shoes around. Whether you're working, running errands, or traveling, Allbirds are as lightweight and breathable as they are supportive. If you're looking for a fresh pair of sneakers for summer or have been wanting to try the brand for the first time, Allbirds is having a huge Summer Sale with star-spangled savings on top-rated styles.

Now through Sunday, July 7, Allbirds is offering up to 50% off its best-selling shoes for men and women. From everyday sneakers to running shoes and cozy slip-ons, there are dozens of 4th of July deals on the brand's cult-favorite, sustainably-minded designs.

Allbirds launched in 2016 and encourages shoppers to consider their carbon footprint when buying footwear and apparel. Thanks to the Allbirds sale, you can save while shopping for super comfortable, best-selling sneakers made with sustainable materials. Allbirds shoes also have a unique construction that makes them so comfy that the company touts them as the "world's most comfortable shoes." 

Ahead, step up your shoe lineup with the best Allbirds 4th of July deals before your favorite style or color sells out. 

Best Allbirds Deals on Women's Shoes

Women's Tree Flyer 2

Women's Tree Flyer 2
Allbirds

Women's Tree Flyer 2

Bring the fun to any run with the Tree Flyer 2. The seriously springy running shoe is back with increased stability, support, and grip.

$160 $64

Women's Tree Dasher Relay

Women's Tree Dasher Relay
Allbirds

Women's Tree Dasher Relay

Slip on the Tree Dasher Relay, featuring a flat knit one-piece upper for breathability and comfortable heel construction for added support.

$135 $81

Women's Wool Loungers

Women's Wool Loungers
Allbirds

Women's Wool Loungers

Kick back in these extra cozy slip-on sneakers made with superfine ZQ Merino wool that gives you maximum comfort in a minimalist design.

$105 $52

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners
Allbirds

Women's SuperLight Wool Runners

Perfect for walking and everyday wear, the regenerative wool upper helps provide next-level comfort.

$120 $84

Best Allbirds Deals on Men's Shoes

Men's Tree Dashers 2

Men's Tree Dashers 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Dashers 2

Dive into something a little more dashing with this beloved sneaker style from Allbirds. They're made for stability and sustainability with its SweetFoam midsole which is made with the world’s first carbon negative green EVA.

$135 $67

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners
Allbirds

Men's SuperLight Wool Runners

Engineered with an ultralight upper and Allbirds' new revolutionary SuperLight Foam technology, these everyday sneakers have a barely-there feel.

$120 $84

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles
Allbirds

Men's Wool Dasher Mizzles

These cozy Wool Dasher Mizzles boast an all-condition traction slip for more stability, plus a soft midsole for a smoother ride.

$145 $72

Men's Tree Flyer 2

Men's Tree Flyer 2
Allbirds

Men's Tree Flyer 2

The Tree Flyer 2 is now available in 13 different colors.

$160 $64

Celebrate independence from high prices. Check out the best 4th of July sales on appliances, TVs, mattressesskin care and more ahead of Independence Day weekend.

