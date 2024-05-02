In the world of sneaker lovers, there's something to be said: There's no such thing as owning too many pairs of sneakers. If you're a seasoned collector or a newcomer dipping your toes into the culture, iconic brands like Nike, Adidas, and New Balance should be on top of your list.

Whether you need a modern pair of kicks to wear to work, a comfortable set to get your steps in, or a stylish pair to show off everywhere you go, consider this your guide to the must-have sneakers for your shoe wardrobe.

Inspired by celebs like Rihanna, Kendall Jenner, Emily Blunt and Taylor Swift, here is a list of the hottest sneaker trends to elevate your everyday style.

Nike Dunk High

RB/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

In a high-fashion streetwear moment, The Fall Guy star Emily Blunt was seen wearing a pair of classic black and white Nike Dunk Highs. The crisp leather on the upper part of the shoe has a subtle shine, aged to a supple perfection and adorned with sturdy overlays that evoke the style of '80s basketball sneaks. These shoes offer exceptional comfort for everyday wear, whether you choose to elevate your look or keep it casual.

Nike Dunk High Foot Locker Nike Dunk High These timeless '80s sneakers will forever be a pair that every sneakerhead should have in their closet. They come in a variety of retro colors and crisp leather. $130 Shop Now

FENTY x Puma Creeper Phatty Earth Tone

Neil Mockford/Getty

Rihanna is back with the fan-favorite Creeper sneaker collaboration with Puma. Changing things up a bit from her last collab with the brand, this time the Fenty x Puma Creeper has a chunkier heel and down-to-earth tones, including the Totally Taupe-PUMA Gold-Warm White worn by the star.

New Balance 1906R

Raymond Hall/Getty

Sneaker aficionados and Swifties are certainly aware that Taylor Swift is a fan of New Balance sneakers. Although the pop star is pictured wearing a limited-edition pair of GANNI x New Balance kicks, we've selected a similar pair of the iconic New Balance 1906R that will complement just about any outfit.

New Balance 1906R New Balance New Balance 1906R Inspired by running shoe designs from the 2000s, this classic shoe continues to be a staple in the running and fashion world. $155 Shop Now

Adidas Samba OG Shoes

Gotham/Getty

Kendall Jenner is no stranger to strutting the runways, but she is also known for her laid-back street style. In fact, the supermodel loves to make a statement with her Adidas Samba OG sneakers. These are widely loved for their comfort and their versatility. You can easily wear them with your favorite dress, or dress them down with a pair of jeans.

Adidas Samba OG Shoes Adidas Adidas Samba OG Shoes The Samba remains an enduring symbol of street style. This design honors its heritage with a refined understated profile, crafted from supple leather, accented by suede overlays, and set on a classic gum sole. You can also find these in a variety of colors to match your favorite look. $100 Shop Now

Puma Suede Classic XXI

Gotham/Getty

If you need a pair of sneakers to mix and match with any outfit in your closet, the Puma Suede Classic XXl are the perfect option. As seen on Emily Ratajkowski, these classics hit the scene in 1968 and have been worn by icons of every generation since. These come in various colors to complement any occasion.

Vans Knu Skool

MediaPunch/Bauer-Griffin/Getty

If you want to rock an edgier look like Megan Fox, then the classic Vans Knu Skool sneakers are your answer. The '90s-inspired chunky skater kicks are the perfect statement piece to blend a timeless classic matching today's modern trends. You may want to hurry and secure a pair as these are selling out fast.

Vans Knu Skool StockX Vans Knu Skool The Knu Skool offers a contemporary take on a beloved '90s aesthetic, characterized by its voluminous tongue and 3D-molded Sidestripe, complemented by large and chunky laces for a finishing touch. $81 Shop Now