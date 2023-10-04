Taylor Swift is starting the 2023 NFL season in style. While cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears yesterday, Taylor showed her Chiefs team spirit in a head-to-toe red, black, and white ensemble. Amid dating rumors between Swift and Kelce, the Grammy-winning superstar dressed the part in a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance 550 sneakers.

Seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium side-by-side with Kelce, we noticed Taylor Swift sporting New Balance's iconic low-tops. With its cushioned sole and breathable mesh leather upper, the sneaker has been one of the brand's bestsellers for decades. The New Balance 550 comes in more colorways than we can count and makes the perfect retro kicks for fall that go with everything.

In addition to the stylish pair of casual kicks, Swift also wore Jacquie Aiche Diamond Crescent Earrings, a white tank top, black denim shorts from KSUBI, a corduroy hat from Ralph Lauren and completed the look with a Louis Vuitton Camera Bag.

If you're not quite in your new Red era like Swift, keep scrolling to shop her exact New Balance sneakers in different colors to find your favorite pair and check out every 550 style on New Balance's site.

