Taylor Swift Wore New Balance Sneakers to Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs Game — Shop The Look

Taylor Swift Kansas City Chiefs
Cooper Neill/Getty
By ETonline Staff
Updated: 12:23 PM PDT, October 4, 2023

Taylor Swift cheered on Travis Kelce wearing New Balance 550 sneakers in the Kansas City Chiefs' colors.

Taylor Swift is starting the 2023 NFL season in style. While cheering on Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs game against the Chicago Bears yesterday, Taylor showed her Chiefs team spirit in a head-to-toe red, black, and white ensemble. Amid dating rumors between Swift and Kelce, the Grammy-winning superstar dressed the part in a Chiefs windbreaker and matching New Balance 550 sneakers.

New Balance 550 Sneakers

New Balance 550 Sneakers
SSENSE

New Balance 550 Sneakers

Snag a pair of Taylor Swift's black, red and white New Balance 550 sneakers for your footwear rotation.

Seen leaving Arrowhead Stadium side-by-side with Kelce, we noticed Taylor Swift sporting New Balance's iconic low-tops. With its cushioned sole and breathable mesh leather upper, the sneaker has been one of the brand's bestsellers for decades. The New Balance 550 comes in more colorways than we can count and makes the perfect retro kicks for fall that go with everything.

In addition to the stylish pair of casual kicks, Swift also wore Jacquie Aiche Diamond Crescent Earrings, a white tank top, black denim shorts from KSUBI, a corduroy hat from Ralph Lauren and completed the look with a Louis Vuitton Camera Bag. 

If you're not quite in your new Red era like Swift, keep scrolling to shop her exact New Balance sneakers in different colors to find your favorite pair and check out every 550 style on New Balance's site.

New Balance 550 Sneakers - White

New Balance 550 Sneakers - White
New Balance

New Balance 550 Sneakers - White

New Balance 550 Sneakers - Green

New Balance 550 Sneakers - Green
New Balance

New Balance 550 Sneakers - Green

New Balance 550 Sneakers - Red/White

New Balance 550 Sneakers - Red/White
Amazon

New Balance 550 Sneakers - Red/White

New Balance 550 Sneakers - White/Incense

New Balance 550 Sneakers - White/Incense
Amazon

New Balance 550 Sneakers - White/Incense

$154 $137

Shop Now

