Taylor Swift seemingly accepted Travis Kelce's kind invite to watch him and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Chicago Bears.

The "Anti-Hero" singer was spotted in Kelce's suite at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, where she rooted for the celebrated tight end alongside his now-famous mom, Donna Kelce.

Swift -- who was rocking a Chiefs jacket in the suite -- was spotted laughing and smiling as she and Donna chatted throughout the game, and cheering enthusiastically for Kelce and the Chiefs as they took on the Bears.

An eyewitness at the game tells that Swift was "just so very normal, just watching the game casually with Mama Kelce."

Sweet moments between the beloved songstress and the Kelce Family matriarch were also caught on video and posted to social media, where fans were quick to share their excitement -- and, obviously, freshly refueled romance rumors.

The eyewitness also tells ET, "Chiefs fans are being great, taking a picture, but then letting her be."

Chiefs fans seemed outwardly and overtly supportive of the potential romance during the game, making seemingly impromptu signs celebrating Swift's presence. That includes one sign that read "Kelce is Swift to the endzone" with a heart drawn around both names.

After one touchdown, Swift was even spotted giving an enthusiastic celebratory chest bump with another fan in the suite -- which was among several excited displays of enthusiastic cheering from the songstress.

Swift's appearance at Sunday's game comes after Kelce revealed that he'd recently invited the singer to watch him play after watching her wow the crowd at the venue on her Eras Tour.

During an interview on The Pat McAfee Show earlier this week, the 33-year-old NFL pro said, "I threw the ball in her court. I told her, 'I've seen you rock the stage in Arrowhead. You might have to come see me rock the stage in Arrowhead and see which one's a little more lit,' so we'll see," he said. "We'll see what happens in the near future."

While Kelce wouldn't further confirm or deny the romance rumors between him and Swift, he noted that the chatter around his life doesn't really bother him, stating, "It's life, baby. It's life. I threw it out there."

He revealed in July that he tried to get Swift his number during her Kansas City concert. Two months later, romance rumors began swirling around the pair, though a source told ET that they are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," the source said at the time. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Amid all the speculation, Kelce went on the Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast and revealed that he actually looks to his mother as a baseline for the kind of person he wants to date.

"My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base... who I look at in a significant other based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is," he said. "You've got to have some sort of sweetness to you."

It seems -- if their friendly, cheerful day out watching Kelce play on Sunday is any indication -- that Swift might already have a friend in Mama Kelce.

