Travis Kelce is looking for a woman much like his mom. During an appearance on the Let's Be Honest With Kristin Cavallari podcast, the 33-year-old NFL player revealed how his mom, Donna Kelce, influences the women he dates.

"My mother is an absolute angel, so I kind of base... who I look at in a significant other based off of how kind-hearted and sweet my mother is," the Kansas City Chiefs tight end said. "You've got to have some sort of sweetness to you."

As for dating dealbreakers, Kelce said he looks for someone "grounded," adding, "High maintenance and I'm out the door. I've never been a part of that... If you're arrogant or you think you're snooty or higher or above people, that's the biggest turn-off for me."

It isn't always easy dating as a celebrity, as Kelce explained, "Initially I can't trust anybody."

"To feel that genuine trust between someone, that's where I feel like [a relationship] can really take off," he said. "Initially I'm going up with curtains, with jail bars, I'm going up with everything secure, before it's locked down, until I really get to know somebody."

For that reason, Kelce believes that "it's going to take some time" for him to know if a woman is the right one for him.

"It's not going to be immediate. The stuff that I've been through just in my past, I feel like you've really got to know somebody to take that step and really be committed and be in full throttle," he said. "I can't just meet somebody and automatically think that forever is just a day away. I think that's too much and I'm setting myself up for failure. I think it takes quite a bit of time for somebody to really get to know somebody, and really get to find that affection and love."

When it comes to a timeline for his love story, Kelce isn't trying to force anything.

"I'm just out here living my life. I don't like to put parameters [on things]," he explained. "I like to believe that all that stuff will come genuine and natural and I won't have to think about getting into that part of my life ahead of time, it will all kind of just... the stars will align, I guess. At least, that's what I'm banking on."

Kelce previously dated Kayla Nicole, and has recently been linked to Taylor Swift. The pro athlete first revealed his interest in the 33-year-old singer in July, when he revealed that he tried to give her his number at one of the stops on her Eras Tour.

Two months later, romance rumors began swirling around the pair, though a source told ET that they are not officially dating.

"Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her," the source said. "He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Since then, Kelce has played coy about the speculation, though he did admittedly appreciate some of the Swift-related puns NFL commentators brought to the table during the Chiefs' week 2 matchup.

