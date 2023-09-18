Travis Kelce Responds to Taylor Swift Jokes From NFL Commentators

Travis Kelce is learning how to "shake it off" when it comes to NFL commentators teasing him about his crush on Taylor Swift.

Multiple members of the sports media pulled out their best Swift-centric puns on Sunday, as Kelce returned from injury to help his Kansas City Chiefs beat the Jacksonville Jaguars, 17-9.

When Kelce caught his first touchdown of the season, a lob from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, announcer Ian Eagle quipped, "Kelce finds a 'blank space' for the score!"

Prior to the game, the NFL Network's Rich Eisen provided a running commentary of Swift references as Kelce prepared to take the field.

"You saw it on Thursday night, when Travis Kelce wasn't in there, it left a 'blank space,'" he teased. "But I think he returns today and proves to be the 'anti-hero.' Never goes out of 'style.'"

Eisen later added references to "August" being over, and Kelce's week 1 injury, a bone bruise, being "delicate" as he returned to the field, which even Kelce himself had to appreciate.

He later took to Instagram to weigh in on Eisen's medley, commenting, "Well played Rich…. Well played 👏🏻😂."

A source told ET last week that the 33-year-old Chiefs tight end and the 33-year-old "Anti-Hero" singer are not dating, despite rumors that the pair have been spending time together. ET has reached out to both Swift and Kelce's reps for comment.

Meanwhile, a source tells ET, "Travis has been into Taylor for a while and definitely has a crush on her. He is a simple guy that is very funny, charismatic, chill, and loves playing football."

Back in July on his podcast, New Heights, Kelce told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he attempted to shoot his shot with Swift during her Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the NFL pro shared. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Explaining the friendship bracelet phenomena at Swift's shows to his brother, Kelce added, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

That didn't exactly work out, as Kelce noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

Swift is presumably single at the moment, but was in a relationship with 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for six years. In April, ET exclusively revealed that the two had called it quits. She then briefly dated 34-year-old British singer Matty Healy from The 1975 but they went their separate ways in June.

