Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Are Not Officially Dating, Source Says

Travis Kelce admitting that he tried to connect with Taylor Swift at one of her concerts has inevitably sparked rumors that the two are spending time together.

But a source tells ET that the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the "Anti-Hero" singer are not officially dating.

ET has reached out to both Taylor and Travis' reps for comment on the recent report that they are, however, hanging out.

Back in July on his podcast, New Heights, Travis told his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce, that he attempted to shoot his shot with Taylor during her Eras Tour stop at Kansas City's Arrowhead Stadium.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," the 33-year-old NFL pro shared. "So I was a little butthurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

Explaining the bracelet phenomena at Taylor's shows to his 35-year-old brother, Travis continued, "If you're up on Taylor Swift concerts, there are friendship bracelets. I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

That didn't exactly work out, as Travis noted, "She doesn't meet anybody, or at least she didn't want to meet me, so I took it personal."

CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images; inset: Mat Hayward/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

Jason, whose Eagles lost to Travis' Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, had a theory as to why 33-year-old Taylor didn't want to meet his brother that night.

"She probably just hasn't gotten over the Super Bowl yet," Jason quipped. "She's a big Eagles fan, so maybe she just made something up and didn't want to talk to you."

"Dammit!" Travis exclaimed.

Though he was unable to get her number, Travis praised Taylor for putting on "an unbelievable show."

"Honestly, Kansas City showed out. I've only seen Arrowhead filled like that for Chiefs games with that much excitement," he mused. "Everybody was dressed in pink and purple going crazy for her. It was wild. It was a wild show."

Taylor is presumably single at the moment, but was in a relationship with 32-year-old British actor Joe Alwyn for six years. In April, ET exclusively revealed that the two had called it quits. She then briefly dated 34-year-old British singer Matty Healy from The 1975 but they went their separate ways in June.

