Taylor Swift stepped out for a star-studded night! On Monday, the 33-year-old singer dined at New York City's Emilio's Ballato with some of her famous friends including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Kravitz, Channing Tatum, Cara Delevingne and Gigi Hadid.

In video from the A-list outing, Reynolds, wearing dark pants a light-colored shirt, exits a car and holds the door open for his wife, Lively, who stunned in a light blue coat and heels, and Swift, who opted for a light blue mini dress.

Afterward, couple Kravtiz and Tatum were seen walking up to the restaurant, with the former in a black coat and light dress and the latter in a button up and dark pants.

Later, upon the group's exit, models Delevingne and Hadid were seen getting into a car with Swift, with the former pairing a beanie with a cardigan and the latter sporting an all-black ensemble.

For their part, Lively and Reynolds exited the restaurant hand-in-hand, telling their pals and the gathered photographers, "Bye, guys, have a good night!" as they walked to another car.

Kravitz and Tatum were the last to leave, hopping in a separate vehicle after their star-studded meal.

Swift's fun night out in New York City comes amid a break from her Eras Tour, which wrapped its U.S. dates in August and is set to pick up again in November with three shows in Brazil.

Fans who can't make it to the tour in person can enjoy the experience in a movie theater when Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour debuts on Oct. 13. The concert movie has already broken records, selling more than $26 million in presale tickets.

