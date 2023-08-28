If anyone knows a thing or two about getting interrupted in a big way, it's Taylor Swift.

It's been almost 14 years since Kanye West got on stage to grab the spotlight (and mic) from Swift after her big win at the 2009 VMAs in a moment that has become an indelible culture memory.

And while it was obviously embarrassing for Swift at the time, she's learned to make light of it -- like she did on Sunday during her concert in Mexico City.

Swift just kicked off the international leg of her Eras Tour with four sold-out shows at Foro Sol stadium, and poked fun at the infamous VMAs moment during the Evermore segment of her comprehensive live show.

After thanking her fans for their support, Swift was giving some insight into her inspiration for her album when the audience began chanting and cheering for Swift uproariously.

An appreciative and graceful Swift quipped in the moment, "Wow, people chanting your name, it's really the only way to be interrupted… and I would know."

Swift's show in Mexico City comes just a few weeks after she closed out the North American leg of her Eras Tour with a six-night string of shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, where she got a healthy dose of cheering as well.

In fact, amid one of the shows -- after performing "Champagne Problems" -- Swift got emotional as the audience delivered a standing ovation for nearly eight minutes.

"What do I say to you after that?" she asked the crowd. "That was so deeply abnormal and beautiful. I don't know what to do or say."

"I'm going to spend several decades trying to figure out words for how that just made me feel," she said. "I'm trying to get it together. I've completely lost control over my brain -- and that's your fault.... I'm just gonna float through the rest of the show, so thanks for that."

While celebrities have attended The Eras Tour in droves all across the country, Swift's L.A. performances were particularly star-studded. Among the A-list concertgoers were Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, Charlize Theron, Mindy Kaling, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Taylor Lautner, Cameron Diaz, Tiffany Haddish, Kevin Costner, Sophia Bush, Victoria Justice, Ashley Greene, Zoe Saldana, Sofia Richie, Haley Lu Richardson, Michelle Monaghan, Camilla Luddington, Mariska Hargitay, Courteney Cox and Kaia Gerber, to name just a few.

