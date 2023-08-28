Jack Antonoff is throwing some shade Scooter Braun's way. The music producer took a break from celebrating his recent nuptials with Margaret Qualley to post a meme about the famed manager, who's long had beef with Antonoff's pal, Taylor Swift.

Antonoff posted the meme in question over the weekend. In the post, a cartoon woman sits at a computer as her baby sits on fire nearby.

"Not now sweetie, mommy is trying to figure out why Ariana Grande, Demi Lovato, and Idina Menzel just fired Scooter Braun as their manager," the meme reads.

Braun has had quite the managing shakeup over the last few weeks. A source with knowledge of the situation regarding Braun and his clients told ET that it has to do with his new role as HYBE America CEO.

"That is a big job. HYBE is an $11 billion company. And, earlier this year, he orchestrated its acquisition of Quality Control, which is a major hip hop label in Atlanta," Jem Aswad, Executive Music Editor at Variety, told ET. "So it is very possible that he'd be pulling back from the very demanding job of managing artists... to focus on his role as CEO."

As for why Antonoff posted the meme, that's likely in support of Swift, with whom he's long collaborated and has become so close to that she attended his wedding festivities earlier this month.

Braun purchased Scott Borchetta's Big Machine Label Group in 2019, and thus much of Swift's music catalog. Since news of the deal broke, Swift has blasted it, claiming that she wasn't told about Braun's purchase before it became public and was never given a chance to buy her music, an allegation that Borchetta has denied.

The deal is also what prompted the singer to rerecord her first six albums. She has released the "Taylor's Version" of Fearless, Red, and Speak Now, and is set to put out her version of 1989 on Oct. 27. She has yet to announce release plans for rerecords of her self-titled debut album, which came out in 2006, or Reputation, which was released in 2017.

