Taylor Swift’s Appearance at Jack Antonoff’s Star-Studded Rehearsal Dinner Shuts Down Beach Town Road
Tour Taylor Swift’s Famous Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
‘The Blind Side’s Quinton Aaron Reacts to ‘Unfortunate’ News Ami…
Sam Asghari Files for Divorce From Britney Spears Amid Cheating …
Rachel Leviss Speaks Out Post-Scandoval, Reacts to 'Ultimate Vil…
Rachel Leviss Has 'No Contact Policy' With 'VPR' Cast, Wanted Sa…
Sam Asghari Speaks Out on Britney Spears Prenup and Exploitation…
Why Sarah Jessica Parker Is 'Thrilled' About Kim Cattrall 'And J…
'Sister Wives': Kody Calls First 20 Years of Family Life 'Dysfun…
Sam Asghari and Britney Spears' Prenup: What He Won't Get in Div…
*NSYNC ‘No Strings Attached’ Flashback: Inside the Making of 'It…
Sean Tuohy's 'Below Deck' Comments on 'The Blind Side' Negotiati…
'Big Brother': Reilly on Hisam's Veto Speech, Cirie Being Jared'…
Reese Witherspoon and Jim Toth Split After 12 Years of Marriage
Travel Influencer Christine Tran Ferguson’s 1-Year-Old Son Asher…
Tour Taylor Swift’s Famous Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani and Her Sons Have Spirited Night Out…
Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Welcome Baby Boy 'Bronze'
Kaley Cuoco Shares ‘Exciting’ and ‘Insane’ First Moments of Moth…
How Riley Keough Is Handling ‘Daisy Jones’ Success and Impending…
Taylor Swift's officially in her wedding guest era.
The 33-year-old Midnights songstress hit up her friend-collaborator Jack Antonoff and actress Margaret Qualley's rehearsal dinner Friday night at Black Whale Bar & Fish in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. After word began spreading that Swift's arrival was imminent, video surfaced showing her arriving alongside Channing Tatum and girlfriend Zoë Kravitz.
Swift looked stunning in Hill House's black scallop lace June nap top and matching Delphine nap skirt. Kravitz opted for a black see-through blouse and long black skirt, while Tatum kept things pretty cash with a brown T-shirt and brown pants.
Swift, Tatum and Kravitz headlined the long list of stars who attended the soiree. Andie MacDowell (the mother of the bride), Cara Delevigne, Lana Del Rey and Rainey Qualley also attended the pre-wedding event. The wedding's reportedly set for Saturday.
On her way out, Swift could be seen smiling while walking ahead of Tatum and Kravitz. Swift also appeared stunned at the massive gathering outside the restaurant. The hordes of fans ultimately required local police presence to monitor the crowd.
An eyewitness tells ET that Swift left the event at around 11 p.m. The eyewitness said the group took over the upstairs part of the restaurant.
"It was a very chill, happy vibe," the eyewitness added. "There was a lot of people hugging, snapping photos. Everyone seemed really close and comfortable, very chill."
The eyewitness added: "Margaret was up on the balcony and just beaming the entire time. Her sister, Rainey, was hugging and kissing her new boyfriend, they were inseparable. It was like a great big group of friends just having a great night out celebrating."
Rainey is now dating actor-musician Kane Ritchotte. She was previously linked to Top Gun: Maverick actor Lewis Pullman.
It was back in May 2022 when Qualley announced her engagement to the songwriter in a sweet Instagram post.
"Oh I love him!" Qualley captioned a series of pics in which she has her arms draped around Antonoff's neck, showing off her beautiful engagement ring. The post was flooded with well wishes from Qualley's friends and fans, with actress Dianna Agron writing, "CONGRATULATIONS."
The couple first sparked romance rumors in August 2021, but didn't go public with their romance until they stepped out together at the 2022 Critics' Choice Awards. Qualley shared an intimate pic from the couples fashion-forward date night on Instagram at the time.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tour Taylor Swift's Famed Cornelia Street Townhouse (Exclusive)
Jack Antonoff Says Taylor Swift Was the First to See Him as a Producer
Kevin Costner Says He's a 'Swiftie' After Eras Concert With Daughter