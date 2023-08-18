Fans are getting a peek inside the Cornelia Street townhouse made famous by Taylor Swift! ET's Rachel Smith got a tour of the famed New York City property from Jennifer Rahilly, a real estate agent at Corcoran, which is currently listing the 5,400 square foot home for rent.

The converted 1800s carriage house became part of the Swiftie lexicon with the release of the singer's 2019 song, "Cornelia Street," which mentioned the townhome.

"It's fun walking by. I see like people outside taking selfies in front of the Cornelia Street and outside. It's really charming," Rahilly told ET of the townhome, adding that Swift's song "just immortalizes the property."

Swift herself lived there in 2016 when her Tribeca pad was undergoing renovations.

"I think the sense of privacy," Rahilly speculated as to what drew Swift to the home. "... Also the space. It’s very unique here. It is very cozy."

The four-level property is certainly one to behold, as it features four bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a heated indoor pool, two-car garage, a massive kitchen with a wine fridge and three fireplaces.

It's not just inside that it's impressive, though. In fact, the property also boasts two outdoor terraces and a rooftop deck with 360-degree views.

"There are two terraces off two of the bedrooms on the third level and then the roof deck," Rahilly said. "We have beautiful outdoor space, I'd say about 1000 square feet."

23 Cornelia Street is currently available for rent for $45,000 per month unfurnished or $50,000 per month furnished. The listing is courtesy of Corcoran.

