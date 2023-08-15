Keep your fingers crossed, Swifties!

In a new interview with Andy Cohen on his Deep & Shallow Podcast on SiriusXM, Ed Sheeran revealed that Taylor Swift's Reputation could be next in her list of re-recorded albums. Speaking about Swift's Eras Tour and her upcoming re-release of 1989, Sheeran shared that the pair have yet to get in the studio to lay down their Reputation collab, "End Game."

"No, I haven't. No," Sheeran said when asked if he re-recorded the hit track with Swift. "But 1989 (Taylor's Version) is the next one coming out. That's the next one."

Sheeran is also hoping to catch Swift on stage. While he's currently on the road with his The Mathematics Tour, the "Shape of You" singer said he's looking forward to their schedules aligning when the Eras Tour stops in the U.K.

"What's nice about everyone's show, is everyone's show is so individual to them, and everyone's got different shows," Sheeran said about the myriad of pop stars on tour right now -- including Swift, Beyoncé and Drake, to name a few.

He continued, "I would love to go and see Taylor's show, but we're all playing on the same dates every single weekend. I think there's a chance, next year when she's in the U.K., then I'll be free."

Swift announced the upcoming release of 1989 (Taylor's Version) while performing the final show of her Eras Tour in Los Angeles last week.

"Since I was a teenager I've wanted to own my own music and the way to do that was to re-record my albums," she began, speaking to the deafeningly loud crowd in SoFi Stadium.

"So now, here we are on the last night of the U.S. leg of the Eras Tour, in the eighth month of the year, and the ninth day," she continued with a sly smile, dropping breadcrumbs before officially revealing her next re-release.

"There’s something that I’ve been planning for a really, really, really, ridiculously embarrassingly long time. And I think instead of just like telling you about it, I think I’ll just sort of show you something I’ve been excited to show you," Swift concluded, revealing a backdrop of updated 1989 artwork and an Oct. 27 release date.

The cover image for the updated album -- which is now available for pre-order -- features a photo of Swift with windblown hair, set against a sky-blue backdrop with seagulls flying in the background. She wears her signature red lipstick over a big smile.

After the big reveal, Swift then launched into a surprise performance of her fan-favorite 1989 track, "New Romantics."

Kevin Winter/TAS23/Getty Images for TAS Rights Management

"Surprise!! 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is on its way to you 🔜!" she followed up with an Instagram post. "The 1989 album changed my life in countless ways, and it fills me with such excitement to announce that my version of it will be out October 27th. To be perfectly honest, this is my most FAVORITE re-record I’ve ever done because the 5 From The Vault tracks are so insane. I can’t believe they were ever left behind. But not for long! Pre order 1989 (Taylor’s Version) on my site."

1989 (Taylor's Version) will be the 33-year-old singer's fourth re-recorded album, following Fearless in April 2021, Red in November 2021, and Speak Now in July. First released in October 2014, 1989 includes the hits "Shake It Off," "Bad Blood" and "Blank Space."

