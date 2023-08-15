There's some "Bad Blood" between Rachel Bilson and her daughter after they attended Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour together.

In Monday's episode of her Broad Ideas podcast, Bilson said that she had taken daughter Briar Rose, 8, and some of her friends to Swift's show, but that they had to leave before the final bow.

"We left early," she recalled. "Briar's friend, Aria, danced her a** off to 'I Knew You Were Trouble' -- she was feeling it -- and then just turned around, sat in her seat and passed out."

The 41-year-old The O.C. alum continued, "Everyone around us was laughing because it was so cute. Briar wanted to stay until the end, but her two friends were just done. So we left early. Briar was so mad about that. She was so mad."

Later, while visiting with her family, Bilson said that her stepdad and brother went on to ask Briar if she had stayed until Swift's last song.

"Briar was like, 'I wanted to!'" Bilson recalled with a laugh. "I was like, 'You guys, cut it out, please stop talking about it!'"

Swift wrapped up the first leg of her monumental tour in Los Angeles with a string of six star-studded shows. Among the other celebrities who brought their kiddos to the festivities were Kevin Costner, Jaime King, Vanessa Bryant, Mindy Kaling, Charlize Theron, Savannah Guthrie, Michelle Monaghan, Channing Tatum, Alicia Keys and Jessica Alba.

"It was a really cool experience except that it was Briar's first concert and I'm like, 'Where do you go from here?'" Bilson marveled. "For my daughter to see this, I think it's so rad. It's one woman, she writes her own s**t, she's really talented and she does it and, like, look at what she's done."

Bilson called the show "the most inspiring thing I've ever seen."

Looking back on the opening moments of Swift's show, the actress said she had "chills."

"Just seeing it through my daughter's eyes and how excited she got, it was just the best thing ever. I mean, I'll have that forever, just that memory and it was so cool," she gushed.

Bilson welcomed Briar Rose, her first child, in October 2014 with then-boyfriend Hayden Christensen.

Swift's run in Los Angeles wrapped up her first U.S. leg of her Eras Tour, and it comes to a close just as she recently handed out bonuses to a lot of the people who helped make it all possible.

ET learned earlier this month that Taylor gave $100,000 bonuses to around 50 of her production truck drivers and also gave bonuses to her band members, dancers, lighting and sound technicians, caterers and others -- all to the tune of over $5 million.

TMZ was the first to report on the generous payouts and notes they are "end-of-the-tour" bonuses. Swift kicked off the United States leg of her concerts back in March in Glendale, Arizona, and finishes this weekend in Inglewood, California, before heading to Mexico.

Swift is already one of the highest-paid entertainers in the world, but now it looks like her Eras Tour could be the highest-grossing tour of all time, earning a record-setting $1 billion in sales.

RELATED CONTENT:

‘The O.C.’s Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke on Their Rewatch Podcast, Favorite Memories (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Rachel Bilson Reveals When She First Used a Vibrator

Rachel Bilson Says She Lost a Job Because of Her Sex Comments

Rachel Bilson Reveals She Wants to Be 'Manhandled' During Sex

Rachel Bilson Confronts 'Bling Ring' Member Who Robbed Her

Rachel Bilson Clarifies Bill Hader Split Comments

Rachel Bilson Has NSFW Answer to What She Misses Most About Bill Hader

Related Gallery