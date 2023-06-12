Rachel Bilson is continuing her battle against the stigma and taboo surrounding female sexuality. The actress is getting candid once again about her sex life and her experiences learning about her body and relationships.

Sitting down with sex therapist Emily Morse in a new episode of Bilson's podcast,Broad Ideas, the actress made sure to first clarify comments she made last month that she felt were "taken out of context."

While many headlines stated that she'd said she never had an orgasm until she was 38, Bilson explained, "That's not what I said and that's not true." What she actually said was that she hadn't achieved an orgasm through penetrative sex until her 30s, but the distinction was lost on many.

For Bilson, the frustration is that sex is "such a taboo topic" for women to discuss publicly, "which is so lame."

"So many women feel like they can't talk about if they're not having an orgasm or what's helping them have an orgasm," Bilson said, adding that it is "so important" to diminish the taboo surrounding female sexuality.

Later talking about her own experiences with orgasms unrelated to any partners, Bilson shared, "I didn't have a vibrator until I was in my mid-30s."

"I hadn't even tried a toy [until then], and it was given to me as a gift," Bilson recalled. "And then it was like, 'Oh, this is easy!'"

Bilson also reflected on her first experience having an orgasm through sex, and recalled, "It took a very long time. It finally happened and then the floodgates opened. It was easier."

"Mostly it was about me and my body and being comfortable and figuring out position and whatnot," Bilson shared. "[And] now I can with different partners. It's learning your body."

However, she was adamant that she's also "never faked an orgasm."

"I start to go into that people-pleasing thing. Am I just a d**k because I never gave [my partners] that?" Bilson asked Morse. "It goes against my whole nature of being a people pleaser and putting the dude first."

Bilson's frank comments on sex and sexuality come just a few weeks after the actress revealed that she lost out on a gig due to her sexual podcast conversations.

"It's been an interesting week, guys," Bilson said. "This is the first time it's ever happened to me in my professional life that I lost a job this week because of things that were said."

Bilson recently shared her candid talk on the topic during a May 3 appearance on the Women on Top podcast.

"A job got taken away from me because I was speaking candidly and openly about sex in a humorous way on our friend's podcast," she explained. "I basically got a job, that I already had, pulled from me because I was speaking openly about sex."

As for the comments that landed her in hot water? The Hart of Dixie alum was speaking about her favorite and least favorite sex positions when she said she likes to be "manhandled." It's a comment the 41-year-old actress insists was said in a "joking manner."

"First of all, I said it in a joking manner in the interview, like, 'Yeah, I wanna get f**king manhandled,'" Bilson clarified on her show Monday. "Basically, it's like, OK, give control or take control in the bedroom, whatever." While she admitted her delivery could've been different, Bilson said the sentiment remains the same. "I haven't said anything inappropriate," she maintained. "Choice of language, if I could go back, now knowing I lost a job, maybe I would say it differently. But I still wouldn't not say it." Still, Bilson said she's disappointed by the move and is still in shock over the decision. "I've been floored, honestly," Bilson noted. "Everything was set in motion, and I lost the job. It sucks."

