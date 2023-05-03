Rachel Bilson joined the Women on Top podcast and had a very raw conversation about sex.

The 41-year-old actress didn't hold back when the topic of sex came up, and she told co-hosts Roxy Manning and Tammin Sursok that she found one sure way to experience an orgasm while having sex.

"I like missionary," she said. "I've learned that if you want to have an orgasm during sex, you have to be on top."

The O.C. star didn't end there in divulging her preferences when it comes to sex.

"But missionary is my favorite," she added. "I want to be f**king manhandled."

Bilson, who welcomed daughter Briar Rose with ex Hayden Christensen in 2014, is no stranger to divulging her bedroom preferences. In fact, Bilson revealed back in August while on the latest episode of her podcast, Broad Ideas With Rachel Bilson, that what she missed the most about her ex, Bill Hader, was "his big d**k."

She burst into laughter after making that stunning revelation. But what's not a laughing matter is a particular sex position, telling the Women on Top podcast that her "least favorite [position] -- depending on the actual d**k -- is doggy because it can go so deep and hurt."

Bilson, who also famously dated her O.C. co-star, Adam Brody, and Hader first sparked romance rumors with a coffee date in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December 2019. They made their red carpet debut at the 77th annual Golden Globes in January 2020, but they called it quits the following July.

