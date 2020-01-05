Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson made their relationship red carpet official at the 2020 Golden Globes!

The cute couple -- who first sparked romance rumors with a coffee date last month -- walked the carpet together, celebrating their newfound love and Hader's second consecutive nomination for Best Performance by and Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy for Barry.

Bilson's makeup artist, Amy Nadine, shared a shot of the pair headed off to the awards, writing, "And they're off to the Globes! The cutest couple ever @rachelbilson and #billhader! ❤️ Rachel's hair by @davynewkirk, styled by @nicolechavezstyle and makeup by me! Breakdown coming soon! #goldenglobes #rachelbilson."

Todd Williamson/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Hader and Bilson were spotted grabbing coffee together at a Starbucks in his hometown of Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Dec. 21. According to TMZ, the pair were seen holding hands, and were accompanied on the outing by members of Hader's family.

The new couple co-starred in The To Do List in 2013, which was written and directed by Hader's then-wife, Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey split in 2017, and share three daughters together: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

Bilson, meanwhile, is mom to 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose, whom she shares with ex Hayden Christensen. She was most recently romantically linked to former Bachelor Nick Viall, after appearing on an episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, in July.

See more from the pair in the video below.

Rachel Bilson on Why 'The O.C.' Will Never Get a Reboot (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

RELATED CONTENT:

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson Spark Romance Rumors After Coffee Date in His Hometown

Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson Spark Romance Rumors: Inside Their Connection (Exclusive)

Adam Brody and Rachel Bilson Have Epic 'O.C.' Reunion -- See Seth and Summer Together Again!

Related Gallery