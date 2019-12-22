New couple alert?

Bill Hader and Rachel Bilson were spotted grabbing coffee together at a Starbucks in Tulsa, Oklahoma, on Saturday. A photo obtained by TMZ shows Bilson, 38, walking with a drink in hand just steps behind Hader, 41, in the coffee shop. According to the outlet, the pair were seen holding hands, and were accompanied on the outing by members of Hader's family; he grew up in the area. ET has reached out to reps for Hader and Bilson for comment.

Bilson and Hader co-starred in The To Do List in 2013, which was written and directed by Hader's then-wife, Maggie Carey. Hader and Carey split in 2017, and share three daughters together: Hannah, 10, Harper, 7, and Hayley, 5.

In a January interview with Variety, Hader opened up about being friends with his ex-wife. The pair share joint physical and legal custody of their kids, but the Barry star cried as he confessed that his busy career kept him from seeing his children as much as he wanted to. "I think I saw my kids a total of five days all summer," he admitted. "It was terrible."

Bilson, meanwhile, is mom to 5-year-old daughter Briar Rose, whom she shares with ex Hayden Christensen. She was most recently romantically linked to former Bachelor Nick Viall, after appearing on an episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, in July.

During an August interview with ET, Bilson said that dating was not a priority for her as she raises her daughter. However, she always makes time for The Bachelor.



"I have 'me nights' that are very short because I have to get to sleep and I have to wake up with my daughter, where I take baths or make time to watch any of the Bachelor shows, because that is my 'me time,'" Bilson said.

See more in the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Nick Viall Says He and Rachel Bilson Had Dinner Together Amid Romance Rumors

Nick Viall and Rachel Bilson Spark Romance Rumors: Inside Their Connection (Exclusive)

Rachel Bilson Talks Hardships of Dating as a Single Mother

EXCLUSIVE: Rachel Bilson Reveals the Best Lesson Daughter Briar Has Taught Her This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Related Gallery