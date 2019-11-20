Nick Viall is opening up about his connection to Rachel Bilson.

The pair sparked romance rumors over the summer, with fans noticing their flirty behavior on Instagram. On a new episode of the LadyGang Network podcast, Brad Behavior, host Brad Goreski tried to get to the bottom of Viall and Bilson's relationship.

Goreski, who recalled seeing a now-deleted post showing the two grabbing dinner together in October, asked Viall straight out: "Were you having dinner with her?"

"Yeah," Viall confirmed. "We hung out, and her friends were there too … a bunch of people."

The former Bachelor was first romantically linked to Bilson after she appeared on an episode of his podcast, The Viall Files, in July. Viall confessed on the episode to having a crush on Bilson, and a source close to the situation told ET in September that hasn't changed. According to the source, the former Bachelor finds Bilson "smart, fun and attractive."

Viall also opened up about Bilson on his appearance on Kaitlyn Bristowe's Off the Vine podcast.

"She's one of the most nicest and warmhearted people. And she's so normal. She's more normal than you would even picture her being normal. ... Her heart's even too big for her own good," Viall said.

"Oh my god, you love her. You love Rachel Bilson!" Bristowe exclaimed.

"She's a good person. I will say that," Viall replied.

