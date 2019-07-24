Rachel Bilson is very protective when it comes to introducing her dates to her daughter.

The 37-year-old actress opened up about the hardships of dating as a single mother while chatting with Nick Viall on his The Viall Files podcast on Wednesday. Currently single, Bilson shared what she considers an instant turn off when it comes to taking the next step with a potential suitor.

"I was talking to this guy a few months back," the former O.C. star -- who shares 4-year-old daughter, Briar Rose, with ex Hayden Christensen -- began. "Anytime I would bring my daughter up, [he] would never pursue the question or ask more about her. It was a red flag because anyone that you’re going to get involved with, if you have a kid, they have to be all about the kid."

Bilson explained that during dates she "always put it out there" that she has a daughter. "She's my world and I talk about her all the time anyways. How f**ked up would it be if I hid that?"

"She has not met anyone as of yet, and it would have to be someone I know I'm going to be with," Bilson said, adding that her little girl has a great relationship with her dad. "It would have to be a very serious relationship…If you're going to pursue something with someone, they have to be interested in the kid or be willing to be around the kid or babysit the kid, kidding. All the things."

Meanwhile, Bilson couldn't be more obsessed with her baby girl -- even joking that the best thing about motherhood, aside from skipping lines at the airport, is using kids as an excuse to skip out on events.

"Kids are great for an excuse for anything," Bilson quipped. "If you don’t want to do something, you don’t ever have to lie because like, you have kids. You can leave early, you can not go and you can go to bed at 9 and it’s awesome."

