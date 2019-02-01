Rachel Bilson Posts Pic of Her High School Days With Rami Malek

Rachel Bilson is throwing it way back!

The 37-year-old former O.C. star took to Instagram on Thursday to share an incredible pic featuring her as a teenager. In the shot, Bilson's standing next to a guy whom she identifies as Oscar nominee Rami Malek. The pair both went to Notre Dame High School in Sherman Oaks, California, the same school that Kristen Dunst attended.

In the pic, Bilson is curly haired and grinning as she hugs her pal, who is pointing to the camera while sporting a black sweater, white T-shirt and gold chain.

"Hey @ramimalek where’d you get that gold chain? #tbt #oscarworthy #dontforgetthelittlepeople," she captioned the shot.

While many fans expressed excitement for the throwback photo, others pointed out that the guy in the photo appears to look like Malek's twin brother, Sami Malek.

The adorable post with one of the Malek twins comes months after Bilson delighted fans with another throwback pic, this one from her days on the teen soap, The O.C.

"Fifteen year anniversary of The OC," she captioned the pic that featured her co-stars Mischa Barton, Adam Brody, Peter Gallagher, Ben McKenzie, Melinda Clarke and Kelly Rowan. "I can’t believe it. I also can’t believe I wore a skirt I got at a thrift shop as a shirt 😳 #ifeelold #survivedtheschwartzsharkattack #welcometotheocb*tch #ew 🙏🧡"

