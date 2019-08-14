Cue the Death Cab for Cutie, Seth and Summer are together again!

Rachel Bilson recently delighted fans by sharing a snap of herself with her former O.C. co-star -- and real-life ex-boyfriend -- Adam Brody. On the teen soap, which ran from 2003 to 2007, the duo played the adorable but unlikely couple of Seth and Summer, quickly becoming one of the most beloved pairs of the era.

Fittingly, Bilson and Brody were saying California here we come, as they posed for a quick selfie while heading from New York's JFK Airport to Los Angeles' LAX. No word yet on if Captain Oats and Princess Sparkle were along for the trip too.

In the pic, a denim jacket-clad Bilson sticks out her tongue as 39-year-old Brody, who's sporting a T-shirt and baseball cap, grins sweetly for the camera.

"Ran into my ol buddy from jfk to lax #californiaherewecome 🤓," Bilson, 37, captioned the photo, referencing the show's iconic theme song, "California."

While the former real-life couple, who had an on-again, off-again relationship during the show's run, won't have any Spider-Man style kisses or romantic coffee cart moments again -- Brody is married to Leighton Meester, while Bilson recently opened up about dating as a single mom to 4-year-old Briar -- they both look back fondly on their time on the series.

Last June, Bilson told ET that she clearly remembers setting foot on the set of The O.C. for the first time.

"It was pretty crazy. I guess I didn’t really know what to expect. I think we kind of felt like, 'Oh, this could be a special thing,'" she said, referencing her co-stars who included Mischa Barton, Ben McKenzie and Peter Gallagher. "It was a weird time, but it was a lot of fun."

As for Brody, back in 2017 he reflected over being a part of a show that quickly became iconic in the teen series landscape.

"I don't know if it's this generation or all generations, but I had that same affinity for high school movies," Brody told ET at the time. "I was so happy to be on a show that emulated 90210 and to have a big pop culture character in my past; I'll probably always be known as Seth Cohen, but that's OK."

Watch the video below to see what one Bilson had to say about a potential O.C. reboot.

