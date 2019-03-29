Leighton Meester and Adam Brody made a rare public appearance together on Thursday night.

The married couple walked their first red carpet together in over two years at the Shazam! premiere in Hollywood -- and they couldn't have looked more in love. Meester, 32, and Brody, 39, were all smiles as they posed for photos at the event.

Brody looked dapper in a burgundy suit, chambray button-down and brown shoes, while his Single Parents star wife stunned in a red-and-white dress and black heels. She pulled her hair into a half-up-half-down style and sported simple but elegant drop-down earrings. The pair's last red carpet together was their first -- when they attended InStyle's Golden Globes after-party in January 2017.

Meester and Brody have kept their personal life pretty private since they tied the knot in 2014, but they've opened up about raising their 3-year-old daughter, Arlo, while speaking with ET over the last couple of years.

"I think we're a pretty modern couple," Meester told ET last fall. "I think we sort of toggle back and forth... we both work, but also being actors, I think we understand each other, what we're both going through."



"I also think the nice thing about being an actor [is] you can work a lot, and when work is work, it's, like, super intense and long hours and you might not see your family for a long period. But then I'll have, like, months off at a time, so I can really be home and spend time [with Arlo]," she added. "I prefer it that way."

Work and home life recently collided for the pair, as Brody earned a guest-starring role as Meester's ex on her ABC sitcom, Single Parents.

"The last episode is going to have somebody that I know really well. He is going to be on the show, and it was kind of like, maybe best case scenario, maybe someday he could be on the show. And then now he's gonna be on the show!" Meester teased during ET's visit to the set in February. "His name is Adam Brody!"

See more in the video below.

