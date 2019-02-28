Seth Cohen and Blair Waldorf are finally hitting the screen together -- or at least Adam Brody and Leighton Meester are.

The real-life couple is set to co-star on ABC's Single Parents, when Brody makes a guest appearance on the comedy. Meester plays Angie on the series, with Brody guest starring as her character's ex, ET has learned.

In the episode, which films in early March, Brody will play Derek, a musician ex of Angie's, according to multiple reports. Years later, Will (Taran Killam) convinces Angie to track him down and confront him, but it doesn't go well.

Meester couldn't help but rave about Brody's upcoming appearance on the show during ET's exclusive Single Parents set visit on Wednesday.

"The last episode is going to have somebody that I know really well. He is going to be on the show, and it was kind of like, maybe best case scenario, maybe someday he could be on the show. And then now he's gonna be on the show!" Meester teased. "His name is Adam Brody!"

Brody and Meester married in 2014. They're parents to 3-year-old daughter Arlo, and couldn't stop gushing about their little girl during a recent joint interview with ET. Watch below.

Single Parents airs Wednesdays at 9:30 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

