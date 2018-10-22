'The O.C.' Star Chris Carmack Marries Erin Slaver -- See the Pics!

Chris Carmack has tied the knot!

The 37-year-old actor married his longtime girlfriend, Erin Slaver, on Friday. The newlyweds took to Instagram to share the happy news.

Carmack, who’s known for his roles on The O.C. and Nashville, looks dapper in the pics, wearing a classic tux and bow tie. Slaver, a musician, opted for a strapless princess dress with a full skirt. The blushing bride finished her wedding look with a strand of pearls, a flower crown and a fall-themed bouquet with champagne, burgundy and green accents.

“First look big day,” Carmack captioned the shots.

Slaver shared a photo from the day after the ceremony to her Instagram account. The beautiful shot shows Slaver’s gown hanging amid shadows.

“Morning after.... night to remember <3,” she wrote alongside the pic.

Carmack’s Nashville co-star, Sam Palladio, attended the nuptials with his girlfriend, The Voice alum Cassadee Pope. Both Palladio and Pope shared pics from the night.

The newly married pair met on the set of Nashville when Slaver played a backup singer on the show. Carmack popped the question in March 2016.

The couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Kai, in September 2016. Now two years old, Kai is adorable, frequently popping up on her mom’s Instagram feed.

Carmack is currently starring on Grey’s Anatomy as Dr. Atticus Lincoln. Watch the video below for more on the series:

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' Casts 'Nashville' Star Chris Carmack in Major Season 15 Role

'O.C.' Stars Rachel Bilson and Chris Carmack Reunite on 'Nashville' Set -- See the Pic!

'Nashville' Star Chris Carmack and Fiancee Erin Slaver Welcome Baby Girl

Related Gallery