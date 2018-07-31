'Grey's Anatomy' Casts 'Nashville' Star Chris Carmack in Major Season 15 Role

Chris Carmack is hanging up the cowboy hats for a doctor's coat.

Less than one week after the Nashville series finale, the actor is joining the cast of Grey's Anatomy for a major season 15 role, ET can confirm. Carmack will play an orthopedic surgeon who becomes Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital's newest addition and is expected to appear in multiple episodes.

While it's unclear how many episodes Carmack will appear in, or even his character's name, multiple reports say that he'll be known as Grey Sloan's "ortho god," which suggests he'll be darn good at his chosen specialty.

When Grey's returns this fall, it will be without two of its longtime stars, Sarah Drew and Jessica Capshaw, who exited the ABC medical drama as April Kepner and Arizona Robbins, respectively, after nearly a decade on the show. It was also revealed that Kim Raver would be returning as a series regular.

"The one thing that I've seen in the six seasons that I've been on the show is there's always an influx of new characters and always characters leaving. I think that it'll be interesting," Grey's star Camilla Luddington told ET in July of the upcoming season, which has been dubbed "The Season of Love." "It always changes the dynamic of each season, so it'll be interesting to see how it does change the dynamic of next season and what that means for certain characters that were especially close to those characters, like Jackson. Where does it lead his story? It'll be an interesting journey next season to see what it's like without those two characters."

Grey's Anatomy returns with a two-hour premiere on Thursday, Sept. 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

