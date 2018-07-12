Sarah Drew Reacts to Surprise Emmy Nomination After 'Grey's Anatomy' Exit

Sarah Drew may no longer be on Grey's Anatomy, but she still has reason to celebrate.

The 37-year-old actress took to social media on Thursday to proudly tout her Emmy nomination for Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series for her behind-the-scenes work on the six-episode digital series, Grey's Anatomy: B-Team, earned. Drew made her directorial debut with the series, helming all six installments.

Drew, who exited Grey's after a nine-season run as April Kepner at the end of the 14th season, celebrated the momentous occasion, which came two months after her final episode aired.

"So this just happened!," she began her post, along with the hashtag "#BTeamIsTheATeam." "My directorial debut #GreysAnatomyBTeam is nominated for an EMMY for outstanding short form comedy or drama!!!! Whhhaaatttt???!!!! Congratulations to the whole B-Team team!"

Grey's Anatomy: B-Team centers on the new interns’ first day as surgeons forced to tackle the pressures of high-stakes medicine and difficult patients under the watchful and stern eye of Chief Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson).

Longtime stars Justin Chambers, Kelly McCreary, Kevin McKidd, James Pickens Jr. and Wilson appear throughout the series, with new interns played by Sophia Taylor Ali (Dahlia Qadri), Jake Borelli (Levi Schmitt), Alex Blue Davis (Casey Parker), Jaicy Elliot (Taryn Helm), Rushi Kota (Vik Roy) and Jeanine Mason (Samantha “Sam” Bello) headlining.

Several cast members and producers celebrated the good news in their own way, sharing their reactions on social media.

Just BURSTING with pride for this whole team & our GODDESS director @sarahdrew!! We’re Emmy nominated friends 💙 #GreysAnatomyBTeamhttps://t.co/4bRa2dAkYl — Jeanine Mason (@itsjeaninemason) July 12, 2018

And congratulations to Grey's Anatomy B-Team for Outstanding Short Form Comey or Drama Series. #EmmyNominationshttps://t.co/HNb5rINEnL — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 12, 2018

Good luck at the Emmys, guys!

The 70th Emmy Awards, co-hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday, Sept. 17, starting at 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

Check out the full list of nominees and follow ET’s ongoing Emmy coverage here.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Grey's Anatomy' Team Celebrate Sandra Oh's Historic Emmy Nomination: 'Well Deserved'

2018 Emmys: Women Build on Momentum of Last Year With Key Nominations

2018 Emmy Nominations: 11 of the Biggest Snubs and Surprises

Related Gallery