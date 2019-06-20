Mischa Barton is still in touch with a few of her co-stars from The O.C.

ET's Katie Krause spoke with the 33-year-old actress at the series premiere of The Hills: New Beginnings in Los Angeles on Wednesday, where she talked about her new role on MTV's reboot of the 2006 reality show. Barton says she's actually spoken to a few of her former co-stars on her own beloved teen series, The O.C., about her new venture.

In a full-circle moment, The Hills was a spinoff of MTV's 2004 reality series, Laguna Beach, which was dubbed "the real O.C."

"I've spoken to a couple of them," Barton says of her former co-stars on the hit Fox series. "I talk to Peter Gallagher quite a lot and, like, you know, I talk to some of the moms, but yeah, not really. Everybody's off doing their own shows and their own things and this has moved so fast, and we've been so busy, that I don't think that's to do with anything other than the fact that we're all crazy busy."

Barton says fans will get to see a lot from her personal life on The Hills: New Beginnings, including a peek at her going on dates.

"I mean, yes, there's some of that going on," she says. "You'll have to watch to find out."

Though she remains coy on her love life, she does share what she's looking for in a partner.

"You know, I love men who make me laugh and are adventurous and travel a lot and are very understanding of my career and my life," she says. "I think it's like everyone, you want a best friend to come home to."

Career-wise, Barton says the series will also document her returning to the spotlight.

"You'll see on the show, I'm going on auditions," she shares. "And I'm getting back out there and I've been doing that, developing stuff, I'm just not sure what it will be yet. But yeah, I'm definitely game for that."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 on MTV.

When ET previously spoke with Barton while promoting the MTV show, she did reveal she has a boyfriend on the show.

"I do have a boyfriend when the show starts, but you'll see," Barton shared.

She also called starring in the reality series a "new chapter" in her life.

"I do feel I've been through a lot, especially in the last few years," Barton said, reflecting on the last decade. "It's definitely starting a new chapter in my life."

Watch the video below for more:

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Audrina Patridge Admits She'll Always Have Chemistry With Justin Bobby (Exclusive)

Brandon Lee Reveals He's Nervous to Watch Back His Fight With Dad Tommy Lee on 'The Hills' Reboot (Exclusive)

'The Hills: New Beginnings' Gets an Updated Theme Song From Natasha Bedingfield

Related Gallery