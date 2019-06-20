Brandon Lee is bracing for his personal life to be televised.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with the 23-year-old son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee at the premiere of his new show, The Hills: New Beginnings. Brandon and his 56-year-old dad made headlines back in March after Brandon allegedly assaulted his father in his bedroom at his home in Calabasas, California, something that Brandon is a little apprehensive to relive on the reality show reboot.

"I mean, that's something that I've tried to keep private between me and my dad, but it's definitely, you know, it's inevitable that it spills over onto my show," he said. "It's a big part of my life. It's something that was really prevalent in my life at the time, during most of the filming process. So I think you'll get to see a little bit of that. It [was] definitely a hard time for both of us."

"I feel like I was pretty angry when I was filming, so I don't remember what I said, which is, like, kind of nerve-wracking too. I tried to tell him the other day, like, 'Dude, I don't know if I said anything crazy.' But who knows, you know?" Brandon continued of his dad, with whom he appeared to make up with in December. "I was really upset when all that stuff was going on. But friends fight. He's like my best friend, so people get over it."

Last June, following a back-and-forth social media feud between the father-son duo, a source told ET that Brandon was tired of fighting publicly with his dad.

"It's so sad that Tommy feels the need to keep attacking his son despite Brandon's pleas to quit their very public feud," the source said. "Brandon wants to rise above all of this but keeps getting pulled into it and defending himself. Brandon realizes enough is enough and that's exactly why he removed the video of his father, but Tommy doesn't seem to want it to end. He seems to want to keep fighting."

When ET spoke with Pamela -- who was married to Tommy from 1995 to 1998 -- about the feud, she said that it was their business.

“They’re both adults. Maybe Brandon more so,” Pamela, who will also appear on the reboot of The Hills, said last June. "It's between them. I wish the best for everybody, but, you know, we’re all growing and learning and this is part of it. It’s too bad, but like I said, it’s the past."

Despite being uncertain about how the show will portray everything, Brandon promised his famous parents that "it will be interesting."

"I have no idea what's going to happen. I haven't told anybody. I'm like, listen, it could just be whatever. I have no idea. I have no control," he said. "You know, people edit things certain ways and whatever's most interesting will make it, that's for sure. So I assured them both that it will be interesting."

In addition to his parental relationships, viewers will also get a peek at other parts of Brandon's life.

"[I'm] anxious just because I want everybody to see it. I'm excited," he said of the show's upcoming premiere. "... I just want everybody to see it already. I just want everyone to get to know me. I feel like people really haven't gotten to know me my whole life, so I'm really excited for that."

Brandon, who thinks people will be most surprised by how much he works, also plans to be open about his sobriety on the series.

"At the end of the day, it's just all about what my priorities are. I love my work. I like being healthy. I like being happy. I like not ruining relationships in my life... It was a choice of mine because I just wanted to really... work hard and I didn't want to ruin anything," he said of being sober for three years. "I've seen so many people in my position, especially young people, have everything taken from them because of that. You know, I just want to be an example, maybe for young people, that drugs and alcohol used in the wrong way can really f**k your life up."

Fellow Hills cast-member Jason Wahler is also sober, something that was a help to Brandon during the filming of the show.

"It's crazy because I've been sober longer than Jason," Brandon said. "... In a way, you know, he learns from me, I learn from him. It's always nice to have someone around who's not f**ked up all of the time like a lot of people in the cast."

As for his romantic relationships, including rumors that something goes down with Stephanie Pratt, Brandon promised all will become clear in due time.

"It's complicated. It's really complicated. That was one of the hardest things for me, trying to put my personal life on the show. And it was hard at first, but more than I expected definitely happened with that," he said. "And I think you guys will get to see some relationships on the show and see kinda how I am with that and how that plays out ultimately."

"I am single, so you can tell how that played out," he added. "You'll see. It's interesting."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres Monday, June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

