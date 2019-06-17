The rest is still unwritten -- but this time, it's remixed!

Thirteen years after "Unwritten" became known as the theme song for The Hills, Natasha Bedingfield is remixing the track for the opening of the MTV reboot, The Hills: New Beginnings.

The cast will reveal the new open during the 2019 MTV Movie & TV Awards, airing Monday at 9 p.m. ET/PT. Ahead of the awards show, the network has unveiled a preview revealing what it was like for Bedingfield and producer Linda Perry to revisit the legendary song.

"'Unwritten' is on my very first record. I wrote the song, and there was this feeling of, 'Wow,' I couldn't say it any better. It was the No. 1 pop song in America, and then MTV came to me and said, 'We've got this new show. We would love to use it as our new theme song,'" Bedingfield remembers in the clip.

"Doing a remix has been really fun," she continues. "A lot of times with remixes, people take the original vocals and then just change all the chords and beats around it. I wanted to re-sing it."

As Bedingfield explains, she wanted to give the track a "new spin" with where she's at now in her life and career. "The show open has the new version of 'Unwritten.' We're just so thrilled and excited," she says.

Returning for The Hills: New Beginnings are former castmembers Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Whitney Port, Stephanie Pratt, Jason Wahler, Brody Jenner, Justin "Bobby" Brescia and Frankie Delgado, alongside new faces to the crew, Mischa Barton and Brandon Thomas Lee.

See what Barton and Lee told ET about signing on to join the iconic series' reboot in the video below. The Hills: New Beginnings premieres June 24 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on MTV.

