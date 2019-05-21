It's time for the next chapter.

MTV shared the first full trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings on Tuesday, offering fans a peek at new footage from the hotly anticipated reboot.

The clip begins with some classic moments from the original show including Audrina Patridge riding with Justin Bobby on his motorcycle, as well as Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag trading lines while dining out. Brody Jenner's last scenes in the show are also touched upon.

Then the trailer jumps forward to Patridge and Stephanie Pratt sharing an overdue reunion, where the former gushes, "We have so much to catch up on!"

Viewers are once again treated to shots of Pratt and his now-wife, Montag, taking a scenic hike with their 19-month-old son, Gunner Stone, in a carrier.

"Life has drastically changed," Montag confesses in a voice-over as Pratt tells her, "I love watching you be a mom."

Fans also get a look at Bobby and Brody reuniting for surfing and celebrating being back on the air together. At this point, moments from a photo shoot are shown featuring the whole cast, including newcomers like Mischa Barton, Tommy Lee's son, Brandon Thomas Lee, and Jenner's wife, Kaitlynn Carter, all posing together.

Like in the previous teaser, the clip ends with Patridge and Bobby dining together where she confesses, "I don't know where to start," before sarcastically calling him her "friend."

But in this clip, Bobby replies, "I think it's just getting started."

ET spoke with Pratt and Montag at Kristin Cavallari's Uncommon James Pop-Up for Little James in March, where they shared how filming is going.

"Everything is in the process, so far I feel like there's been a lot of drama and it's just ramping up, to be honest," Montag said when asked how the new show will compare with the original.

While chatting about their co-stars, Pratt admitted, "I don't know if anyone is friends. It's very extreme."

Montag chimed in: "I think a lot of people are..."

"Fake friends," Pratt added, finishing her sentence.

When asked to clarify, Montag said, "A lot of people are acquaintances. We were a group of people that hung out a long time ago. Anyways, I feel like I'm gonna get in trouble!"

Pratt was also asked if his younger sister, Stephanie, will be the "villain" in the forthcoming reboot, to which he sarcastically replied, "I can never imagine my sister being a villain... we'll see what makes air, you know."

Cavallari also chatted with ET at the event, where she expressed interest in a brief appearance on the show -- if it can be managed.

"I mean, of course! I would love to make a cameo," she said. "I can't because of Very Cavallari. But, I mean, even just hearing the stories from [Pratt and Montag] now, they were kind of catching me up to speed on everything that's going on so yeah, I would love to be a part of it in a small way."

The Hills: New Beginnings premieres on June 24 at 10 p.m. EST/PST on MTV.

