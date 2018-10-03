Mischa Barton Joins 'The Hills' Revival

From The O.C. to The Hills, Mischa Barton is changing zip codes!

The 32-year-old actress is the latest cast member to join the MTV revivalThe Hills: New Beginnings, MTV announced on Wednesday. A source tells ET that Barton signed the deal late last week.

Barton is best known for her role as Marissa Cooper on The O.C. and has starred in several films. She, however, never appeared on the original Hills series or Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County. ET has reached out to Bartons’ rep for comment.

Barton's casting comes a couple of weeks after ET confirmed that Brody Jenner and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, were joining the reboot. Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler, Jennifer Delgado, Ashley Wahler and Whitney Port are also returning to the reality show.

The reinvention of the beloved reality show reunites original cast members and exciting new faces as they navigate their personal and professional lives in Los Angeles.

The cast made a special appearance during the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, where they officially announced the revival and a 30-second teaser. Noticeably absent from the original show are Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari.

The Hills: New Beginnings is slated to premiere in 2019.

RELATED CONTENT:

Mischa Barton Opens Up About Her Backyard Meltdown: 'It Was a Complete Hallucination'

Brody Jenner and Wife Kaitlynn Carter Are Joining 'The Hills' Reboot (Exclusive)

Whitney Port Says She's Returning for 'The Hills' Revival

Related Gallery