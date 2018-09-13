Brody Jenner has signed on for MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings.



After a little over a month of negotiations, Brody Jenner and his wife, Kaitlynn Carter Jenner, are the latest cast members to join the reboot of The Hills, multiple sources tell ET.



“They are excited to be a part of the show,” one source says.



During the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards, the forthcoming reinvention of the beloved reality show was announced with a new promo. Several members of the original cast, excluding Jenner and his wife, were in attendance for the awards show. Soon after, ET learned that the couple was in discussions to sign on.



“Brody and Kaitlynn’s participation not only depends on the deal but very much the creative of the show especially considering that Lauren Conrad is not participating,” one source says.



The announcement also arrives just months after the couple was married at the Nihi Sumba resort in Indonesia following four years of dating.

Jenner and Carter will be joining Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler and Whitney Port for the upcoming reboot.



As previously stated, Conrad, as well as Kristin Cavallari, have not signed on for the new series. Longtime fans will remember the pair bitterly feuded on the first iteration of the show.

“I would love nothing more than a Hills reunion. I think it would be so much fun,” Cavallari said while appearing on Montag and her husband’s podcast, Make Speidi Famous Again, back in February, adding, “Yeah, with or without all the cast members is fine with me.”



However, just days after MTV announced The Hills' return, Cavallari’s own E! show, Very Cavallari, was renewed.



