Whitney Port Says She's Returning for 'The Hills' Revival

The rest is still unwritten for Whitney Port!

The reality star turned fashion designer took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that she'll be returning for MTV's Hills revival, The Hills: New Beginnings.

The series was announced with a teaser trailer during the 2018 Video Music Awards on Monday. Former cast members Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby and Jason Wahler all came together on the event's red carpet, but Port -- and Lauren Conrad -- were nowhere to be found.

"Throw back to my first VMAs look. Good thing I get to go back and make up for my insane looks on #thehills on the NEW HILLS REBOOT!!!" Port wrote on Instagram. "Maybe they’ll let me out of the fashion closet this time. #mtv."

Also missing from the Hills reunion on Monday were Kristin Cavallari and Brody Jenner, though Cavallari has been outspoken about her hopes to return to The Hills.

“I’m ready! Bring it on,” Cavallari said in a radio interview with Jenny McCarthy in April. “Well, truth be told, they were trying to get us all together and then two people pulled out.”

The mother of three seemed to hint that it was Montag and her husband, Spencer Pratt, who didn't sign on, though the two were clearly all about the revival on the red carpet. Cavallari -- who currently stars on her own reality show, Very Cavallari -- meanwhile, told McCarthy why she was so excited to rejoin The Hills.

“[I preferred] The Hills because I knew what I was getting into and I looked at it strictly as a job,” she said, noting she knew she was "playing a character." “So, I was like, ‘What do you guys want me to do? I’m game. Let’s do this. Let’s have some fun.’ Basically, we had fake fights, I had a fake relationship. It was 90 percent manufactured. I still don’t think the audience knows this.”

