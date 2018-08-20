It was a family affair for Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, and we're not talking about a Hills reunion (yet).

The reality stars walked the red carpet with their 10-month old son, Gunner. And, of course, they couldn't help but document the entire thing on social media. Spencer and his son adorably matched in red-and-blue Gucci jackets and gray pants, while Heidi stunned in a sparkly, backless, silver number.

"Miracle baby, we're out here!" Spencer yelled from the carpet on his Instagram Story before panning to Gunner's outfit and then over the crowd of screaming fans behind him. "Gucci, Gucci, all day, all day."

Little Gunner definitely is a miracle first baby for the couple, as Heidi has been open about her struggle to get Spencer on board with having kids. During a recent interview with ET, Heidi said she was already working on convincing her husband to try for baby No. 2.

"It took me a lot of years to convince Spencer to have baby No. 1, so I'm just trying to put it in there," she said with a laugh. "[We won't be having another kid] anytime soon, but you've got to work on these things early is what I've learned."

The Video Music Awards show airs at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT on MTV.

