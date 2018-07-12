Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag Are ‘Definitely Planning’ to Attend Justin Bieber’s Wedding (Exclusive)

Spencer Pratt is hoping that his former I’m a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here co-star, Stephen Baldwin, remembers him well enough to score an invite to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding.

The 34-year-old reality star and his wife, Heidi Montag, opened up to ET about the 24-year-old pop star's big day while at the DailyMail.com and DailyMailTV Summer Party at Tom Tom on Wednesday in West Hollywood, California.

“I was telling my weight lifting coach, 'God, I wish I stayed in more contact with the man who baptized me in a Costa Rican river on a reality show, because I would be going to the JB/Hailey frickin’ wedding,'” Spencer quipped. “I’ve been DM’ing him like, ‘Hey, hey.’”

So far, Spencer has not received any sort of response from the bride-to-be's father, admitting, “Not yet, but he’s probably got a lot of DMs. No, I added him, I didn’t DM yet. I was going to wait until there’s a date for the wedding.”

Justin proposed to Hailey after a whirlwind romance this past weekend in the Bahamas.

“We’re so excited though,” Heidi, 31, added. “Last time we saw Hailey, she was like 12, so she’s certainly grown up.”

The couple -- who brought their 9-month-old son, Gunner, along to the event -- seemed to think they’d be able to attend the nuptials, with Spencer noting, “We’re definitely planning on heading to that wedding.”

If his connection to the Baldwin family doesn’t pan out, The Hills star could always hit up his new pal, the groom himself! The two posed for a pic together last month, which was a big moment for Spencer.

“I don’t know if I’m just on their best days, but so far Ben Affleck, Taylor Swift and Justin Bieber were the most amazing humans that I have ever come in contact with,” he said of his A-list encounters. “They were so frickin’ nice. This was fate. This was God, like, knowing I’m trying to be next to A-listers.”

Spencer added that though Swift had invited his family to her show, his run-ins with Affleck and Bieber were totally spontaneous.

“JB, no, a door opened and behind me all of the sudden is Justin Bieber,” he recalled. “Then I go to get my breakfast burritos and opening the door is Ben Affleck. I’m like, ‘Oh my god.’”

