Spencer Pratt's Photo With Justin Bieber Is Everything You Wanted and More

Spencer Pratt gave fans the perfect photo to kick off the weekend -- and it includes Justin Bieber.

The 34-year-old Spencer Pratt Will Heal You star ran into the "As Long As You Love Me" singer on Thursday night while attending Post Malone's concert in Los Angeles, and took to social media to share the encounter.

"Bible study was so lit tonight," Pratt, who recently also got starstruck meeting Ben Affleck, wrote on Twitter on Friday morning. In the pic, Bieber is wearing tan cargo pants, a blue Hawaiian shirt with red flowers and a white bandana around his head. He's holding up a peace sign while standing next to the MTV reality star who is dressed in a colorful tie-dye shirt that is bedazzled with "Pratt Daddy" in jewels and jeans.

bible study was so lit tonight pic.twitter.com/eM3apTaWbj — Pratt Daddy (@spencerpratt) June 29, 2018

That same night, the 24-year-old singer shared a snap of himself and Post Malone at the rapper's show.

"You're a beautiful person Posty! Truly an honor to know you my brother!" Bieber captioned the shot.

Pratt and Post Malone aren't the only famous friends Bieber has been hanging out with lately. The "What Do You Mean" singer was recently spotted getting cozy with Hailey Baldwin. A source told ET this week that the two are "casually dating."

"Justin and Hailey have always been into one another," the source shared. "They dated in 2016 briefly, and the feelings never really went away."

"Justin and Hailey have been casually dating for roughly a month, but things seem to be heating up as the two are spending more and more time together," the source added.

See more of their recent date nights in the video below.

