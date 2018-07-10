Hailey Baldwin Flashes Massive Engagement Ring While Out With Justin Bieber: Pics!

Engagement looks good on Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber!

The newly engaged couple was spotted back in the Big Apple on Tuesday, following their romantic Bahamas vacation, where the "Sorry" singer proposed to the model at a resort.

Baldwin, 21, and Bieber, 24, both went casual for the outing. The blonde beauty opted for a white satin varsity jacket, crop top, distressed denim shorts and sneakers, while her fiance kept it cool in a striped T-shirt, Vous shorts, socks with sliders and a Bakers baseball cap.

TheImageDirect.com

And while all eyes were on the lovebirds, it was hard not to notice Baldwin's massive engagement ring from Bieber. The oval-shaped sparkler is set on a single band, which has become an increasingly popular look for Hollywood brides.

TheImageDirect.com

Notably, Blake Lively has been rocking a similar ring ever since her husband, Ryan Reynolds, proposed after they initially met while filming Green Lantern in 2010. Lively's bling is reportedly worth $2 million, and it appears she's switched out the band a few times since her and Reynolds' September 2012 nuptials.

Getty Images

In addition to the oval shape, plenty of celebs also seem to be loving pear-shaped diamonds as of late. Just last month, Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson proposed to Ariana Grande with one that's worth $93,000, similar to the stunning sparklers Paris Hilton and Cardi B have been rocking from Chris Zylka and Offset, respectively.

Getty Images

Hear more on Grande's new bling in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

How Justin Bieber Asked Hailey Baldwin's Dad Stephen For Her Hand in Marriage

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin Confirm Their Engagement With Sweet Messages

Justin Bieber Engaged to Hailey Baldwin: A Timeline of How She Went From His Friend to Fiancée

Related Gallery