Whitney Port Makes 'The Hills' Fans Nostalgic By Singing 'Unwritten' -- Watch

Whitney Port is making fans miss The Hills!

The 33-year-old former reality star and fashion designer took to Instagram Story on Friday to share a video of herself singing along to the MTV show's theme song, "Unwritten" by Natasha Bedingfield, while her 11-month-old son, Sonny, listens.

In the clip, Port is driving in her car and belting out the lyrics, "Feel the rain on your skin, no one else can feel it for you. Only you can let it in. No one else, no one else, can speak the words on your lips."

She then takes a moment and tells her baby boy, "Sonny, this is momma's song."

The video comes eight years after the reality show, which ran for six seasons, aired its final episode on July 13, 2010. Port, however, left The Hills after season four to star in her own spin-off, The City, which aired from 2008 to 2010.

Since then, the Los Angeles native tied the knot with Tim Rosenman in November 2015, and they welcomed their son, Sonny, on July 27, 2017.

ET caught up with Port earlier this year, where she revealed that she's down for a Hills reboot -- minus the "fake drama."

"I'm down to get back together with everybody," Port said, days after Kristin Cavallari shared on Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's podcast that she'd be open to a reunion. "I feel like it would have to depend on what it was."

Hear more of what she said in the video below.

RELATED CONTENT:

Whitney Port Is Down for a 'Hills' Reboot (Exclusive)

Whitney Port Breaks Down in Tears Over Breastfeeding: 'It Started to Get Incredibly Painful'

Whitney Port Gives Birth to Baby Boy -- Find Out His Cute Name!

Related Gallery